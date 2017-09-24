Prospect rape suspect arrested

(CNS): The RCIPS confirmed Saturday evening that a 24-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of rape and aggravated burglary in regards to an attack reported ten days previously at a residential complex on Shamrock Road in Prospect. On Wednesday, 13 September, police said that they responded to a report of a rape just past 3:00 that morning.

The victim told police that a brown-skinned man about 5’10” tall had entered her apartment and raped her. The man then left the location in a white Kia Picanto.

The police thanked the public for their cooperation in this matter.

Category: Crime, Police