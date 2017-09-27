Probation boss to take temporary reins at community affairs

(CNS): Teresa Echenique has been appointed as acting chief officer for the Ministry of Community Affairs when Dorine McGee (nee Whittaker) makes her sudden departure at the end of this week. Echenique, who is a Caymanian, is currently the director of the Department of Community Rehabilitation (DCR), but she will now act as chief officer until the end of the year. Announcement her appointment, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said details of how and when the post will be permanently filled will be revealed in November.

Echenique started her career with the Department of Children and Family Services, and has been in the service for 24 years. She was made the director of the DCR in 2003 and has also served in various acting appointments in the Ministry of Home Affairs over the past two years. She has a degree in social work from the University of Tampa, and an executive master of business administration (EMBA) from the University of Toronto Rotman School of Management Executive Programme and the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI).

Echenique said she was grateful for the opportunity and would “serve as a facilitator of change and an advocate for those in need”.

Manderson added that Echenique was known for her leadership skills and has a passion for succession planning. “Her background equips her to effectively deal with the demands of this job, and I am confident that she and her team will work tirelessly to ensure that we make the lives of those we serve better,” he said.

