Premier justifies extra cash for councillors

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has justified the difference in pay received by MLAs, saying that the representatives on the government benches have a heavier workload than those in opposition. Following calls from the opposition leader to implement a structured salary pay scale for politicians that sets out the packages for all MLAs depending on length of service and their roles, the leader of the government coalition said that time served is not as significant as the workload government councillors will do, regardless of the previous political experience.

While Ezzard Miller told CNS this week that he believed the governor had accepted his proposal and would be introducing the salary scale for elected representatives, the premier continues to see the issue differently.

He told CNS that councillors on the government benches perform the role of junior ministers and often are appointed as temporary ministers, effectively running the ministries for short periods. “There’s no comparison between what they do and opposition members do,” he maintained.

The current salaries being received by all the serving members of the Legislative Assembly were published on CNS yesterday and revealed that the newly elected backbenchers sitting on the government side of the House are earning more than veteran opposition members, including the opposition leader. But McLaughlin said that the extra pay is justified by the extra work, and that in this case the experience of being an elected opposition member is no reason to increase the pay.

Following the publication of the opposition leader’s call for a more transparent and structured pay scale for MLAs, the public made their thoughts clear in the comments with most stating that they believe local politicians are paid far too much already.

Category: Politics