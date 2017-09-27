Premier justifies extra cash for councillors
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has justified the difference in pay received by MLAs, saying that the representatives on the government benches have a heavier workload than those in opposition. Following calls from the opposition leader to implement a structured salary pay scale for politicians that sets out the packages for all MLAs depending on length of service and their roles, the leader of the government coalition said that time served is not as significant as the workload government councillors will do, regardless of the previous political experience.
While Ezzard Miller told CNS this week that he believed the governor had accepted his proposal and would be introducing the salary scale for elected representatives, the premier continues to see the issue differently.
He told CNS that councillors on the government benches perform the role of junior ministers and often are appointed as temporary ministers, effectively running the ministries for short periods. “There’s no comparison between what they do and opposition members do,” he maintained.
The current salaries being received by all the serving members of the Legislative Assembly were published on CNS yesterday and revealed that the newly elected backbenchers sitting on the government side of the House are earning more than veteran opposition members, including the opposition leader. But McLaughlin said that the extra pay is justified by the extra work, and that in this case the experience of being an elected opposition member is no reason to increase the pay.
Following the publication of the opposition leader’s call for a more transparent and structured pay scale for MLAs, the public made their thoughts clear in the comments with most stating that they believe local politicians are paid far too much already.
Category: Politics
Well this is no surprise!!! I didn’t really think this Island could get any worse but I stand corrected. The biggest mistake was this Coalition Government as now we have to deal with the same crappy Government for another four years. Smdh!!!
0
0
How an increase of the minimum wage??? It irks me you guys sit on your high horses collecting these big salaries and you have Caymanians that’s not even making a decent salary to survive living in their homelands. Most of you politicians don’t even have the country at heart you guys are just there for the title of being an MLA and collect your fat paychecks while me a young Caymanian struggle to make ends meat on a measly USD$6.00 per hour working at hotel.
1
1
Alden playing with public funds to buy a government to keep him as Premier and reward his friends. SMH
0
0
Political loyalty is bought and paid for with tax payer funds. And now the country has the facts and figures to prove it.
These arrangements and payments that we are finally being exposed by Ezzard Miller are for undefined positions in law and the Constitution e.g. Councillors. This is further proof that nepotism, buying loyalty and the lack of transparency are how the powerful in politics have always operated and we get to better understand why the status quo must be protected at all costs.
No where else could this collection of politicians earn these kind of salaries which include 4-8k per month allowances for constituency offices, travel, full medical and full pension benefits and the ability to double dip when reaching the age of 55.
The total compensation packages for the 19 MLA’s ranges between KYD 18,000.00 to 36,000.00 per month. Now ask yourselves two questions:
1. Are the Cayman Islands receiving value for money based on the decisions made by these leaders, the state of the country and prospects for the future?
2. Would you hire these persons elected to office to work in your business, manage your business and go into partnership with them?
0
0
Unbelievable! These Rookies are ALL overpaid.
0
0
It’s an interesting notion that MLA’s should be paid more the longer they have been in office. Given Cayman’s mounting problems there must surely be a compelling argument that any MLA who has served more than one term is part of the problem and should take a pay cut, as an incentive to bring in new blood and fresh ideas. Mr Miller, who has served 5 terms, ought by now to be paying us for the privilege of unburdening himself of his opinions in the legislature,
0
0
Absolute disgrace please tell us exactly what conch sellers do other than flap dey lips and send oops tell constituents to go to the NAU you Jokers are overpaid now as it is in comparison to the amount of times you visit in the L A No more 💰 tell you what take the 💰out of the oversized police budget yes you are just as useless as them
0
0
Of course the Premier would have a justification for this the extra pay of his Councillors. It still is too much money that they are paid! And the premier is one to talk…. what a heap on money he making per year! What a shame to know and read this….
0
0
Any increase in fat cat pay stubs should be conditional upon passing legislation for Standards in Public Life, Constitutional review of MLA eligibility criteria, voter eligibility, and some belated provision for the inclusion of “born” ghost Caymanians that have been abandoned to a bureaucratic process of their creation/neglect. Overlooking (of course) there are dozens of Bills with higher priority than the upward adjustment of overpaid MLA comp.
14
2
Why the sudden need for this pay scale change?? What about the hard working civil servants that don’t make ends meet month in and out; that have had the same salary for years and there workload keeps getting added to because lack of staffing . Where is their salary adjustment?
12
4
Hard working Civil Servants? Have you considered a career in comedy?
0
0