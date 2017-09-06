PR review rate grows, end date in sight

(CNS): The pace of reviewing the backlog of permanent residency applications by both the immigration staff working on the submissions as well as the Cayman Status and Permanent Residency Board members has picked up to 50 in one week. If those involved can maintain that pace, the more than 1,000 applications could be cleared in less than six months. Between 28 August and 1 September another 24 people were granted residency, while 16 were refused.

Eight were deferred to allow those applicants to submit more information, as some of the applications the board and staff are reviewing are more than three years old. None of the latest batch of applications had been withdrawn and only two were said to have been out of time for consideration.

The rate of approvals is steadily climbing as the pace of reviewing grows. So far, since the process restarted following the legal issues that stalled the board’s ability to consider the applications, 43% of applicants have been approved, 29% have been refused and another 22% have been deferred, some of which are likely to be granted under a second review.

Although it took some time for government to address what became an untenable situation for many applicants, the situation is evidently improving but the legal challenges are not going away and government is facing a number of claims over the period of time some applicants have waited.

In at least eight of the cases where people have waited over a year for their applications to be reviewed the courts have forced the hand of the immigration department to grant residency, regardless of the number of points the applicants may have accrued. In addition, government is facing claims for damages over some of the long waits.

How government grants PR and to how many people remains an extremely contentious issue, as almost all of those granted residency rights will eventually acquire the right to become Caymanian. The government has acknowledged that the system, which begins with the grant of a work permit, is far from perfect. Premier Alden McLaughlin has, however, taken up the immigration and labour portfolios in this coalition administration and has promised to fix the work permit system to make it more transparent and ensure that Caymanians are not missing out on jobs and career progression because of ex-pat workers.

Progress stacking statistics

Meeting Date Approved Refused Deferred Withdrawn No Power 11-May-17 2 0 0 0 0 22-Jun-17 1 5 2 2 0 29-Jun-17 2 4 4 0 0 6-Jul-17 3 1 5 1 1 13-Jul-17 2 3 2 1 2 20-Jul-17 3 3 4 0 0 25-Jul-17 1 5 2 2 0 26-Jul-17 0 7 3 0 0 31-Jul-17 5 0 2 0 0 1-Aug-17 4 3 3 0 0 2-Aug-17 2 0 6 0 0 3-Aug-17 1 1 6 1 1 7-Aug-17 7 0 0 0 0 8-Aug-17 6 2 1 2 0 9-Aug-17 5 2 2 1 0 10-Aug-17 9 1 0 0 0 14-Aug-17 6 0 2 0 0 15-Aug-17 3 9 1 0 0 16-Aug-17 8 1 2 0 0 17-Aug-17 4 4 2 0 0 21-Aug-17 6 3 1 0 0 22-Aug-17 5 7 2 0 1 23-Aug-17 3 3 2 1 0 24-Aug-17 8 1 1 0 0 28-Aug-17 7 0 3 0 0 29-Aug-17 6 3 1 0 0 30-Aug-17 4 5 1 0 0 31-Aug-17 4 4 2 0 0 1-Sep-17 3 4 1 0 2

TOTALS

Approved Refused Deferred Withdrawn No Power 120 81 63 11 7 Apps. Reviewed Decisions Backlog 282 201 1,000

Category: Local News