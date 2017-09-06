PR review rate grows, end date in sight
(CNS): The pace of reviewing the backlog of permanent residency applications by both the immigration staff working on the submissions as well as the Cayman Status and Permanent Residency Board members has picked up to 50 in one week. If those involved can maintain that pace, the more than 1,000 applications could be cleared in less than six months. Between 28 August and 1 September another 24 people were granted residency, while 16 were refused.
Eight were deferred to allow those applicants to submit more information, as some of the applications the board and staff are reviewing are more than three years old. None of the latest batch of applications had been withdrawn and only two were said to have been out of time for consideration.
The rate of approvals is steadily climbing as the pace of reviewing grows. So far, since the process restarted following the legal issues that stalled the board’s ability to consider the applications, 43% of applicants have been approved, 29% have been refused and another 22% have been deferred, some of which are likely to be granted under a second review.
Although it took some time for government to address what became an untenable situation for many applicants, the situation is evidently improving but the legal challenges are not going away and government is facing a number of claims over the period of time some applicants have waited.
In at least eight of the cases where people have waited over a year for their applications to be reviewed the courts have forced the hand of the immigration department to grant residency, regardless of the number of points the applicants may have accrued. In addition, government is facing claims for damages over some of the long waits.
How government grants PR and to how many people remains an extremely contentious issue, as almost all of those granted residency rights will eventually acquire the right to become Caymanian. The government has acknowledged that the system, which begins with the grant of a work permit, is far from perfect. Premier Alden McLaughlin has, however, taken up the immigration and labour portfolios in this coalition administration and has promised to fix the work permit system to make it more transparent and ensure that Caymanians are not missing out on jobs and career progression because of ex-pat workers.
Progress stacking statistics
|Meeting Date
|Approved
|Refused
|Deferred
|Withdrawn
|No Power
|11-May-17
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22-Jun-17
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|29-Jun-17
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|6-Jul-17
|3
|1
|5
|1
|1
|13-Jul-17
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|20-Jul-17
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|25-Jul-17
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|26-Jul-17
|0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|31-Jul-17
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1-Aug-17
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2-Aug-17
|2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|3-Aug-17
|1
|1
|6
|1
|1
|7-Aug-17
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8-Aug-17
|6
|2
|1
|2
|0
|9-Aug-17
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10-Aug-17
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14-Aug-17
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|15-Aug-17
|3
|9
|1
|0
|0
|16-Aug-17
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|17-Aug-17
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|21-Aug-17
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|22-Aug-17
|5
|7
|2
|0
|1
|23-Aug-17
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|24-Aug-17
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|28-Aug-17
|7
|0
|3
|0
|0
|29-Aug-17
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|30-Aug-17
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|31-Aug-17
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1-Sep-17
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
TOTALS
|Approved
|Refused
|Deferred
|Withdrawn
|No Power
|120
|81
|63
|11
|7
|Apps. Reviewed
|Decisions
|Backlog
|282
|201
|1,000
Ok, you now have your PR – why are you suing an already broke country to which you claim you want to belong?! You’ve had a good run – you didn’t lose your job, you were able to stay AND continue working, you had job security and at the end of it you got PR. And now you’re even closer to getting status than you were last year. Clearly it’s not for love of country but is, instead, for love of money.
0
0
I can see both sides of this issue; for Caymanians who have lived here their entire lives the concern that foreigners could possibly come here and end up with a larger slice of the pie then they have is a fear and a threat.
The other side are people who come here wanting to contribute and become a member of the community to live in a positive place and care for their families with security. Follow the laws and try to do the right thing.
Both sides have a point.
7
0
CNS , did you mean for the headline to say , PR review grows , ” NO” end date in sight ?
2
4
Maybe we should put back in rollover before we are forced to give away more of the future. How about putting it to a vote Alden instead of relying on your questionable judgment?
9
19
Putting it to a vote? Where have you been? We just had a General Election.
5
1
Granting PR to these applicants is insane in that the PR holders will sit in their jobs as there are only a finite number of these senior positions. There is also a ridiculous demand stimulant to the prices in the local real estate market. As to get PR the applicant has to buy property, thereby forcing locals to pay more for a roof over their own head. There is nothing in this PR for Caymanians and only a worsening of their situation.
Rollover was the best policy and would ease a lot of this anger and resentment on both sides. The Expat would get a defined 5 years, they know rules and they can plan their lives . After 5 years they should be rolled over and handed their pension. 7 years is too long and allows people to establish roots that they otherwise would not do. After a year the expat could return (possibly there could be a WP for returning expats). The beauty of this system was that once an expat was rolled over their position came up and an opportunity would present itself for expats and Caymanians with an emphasis on Caymanian. By giving everyone the right to apply for PR those opportunities have now disappeared and in the future you will find a class division between the expats who will network among one another and the locals. This will breed further resentment.
There should have been no key employee either. The HR departments in far away countries don’t care about some mid level guy running the cayman office being rolled over. In fact PR makes their job easier. They would then really have to ANALYSE the training of the locals to identify real talent if it is here or they would have to bring in a new manager and advertise. These companies make millions from their business models and the whole “island will collapse without us” argument is nonsense. The head offices won’t care about mid-level people being rolled over and if they are that good they will do the job by remote.
The onus is on the government to police these laws and ensure that caymanians are not being looked over in positions, that companies are training locals and promoting when warranted. Not allowing these organization’s management to take the lazy option of bringing in expats for positions that a local can do so they don’t have to train or promote. There needs to be more inspections and also possibly a plan/questionnaire compiled by HR departments and possibly employee feedback on the situation within these organizations.
13
29
You obviously never studied economics. Your entire post is actually wrong. I feel dumber for reading it. May God of mercy on your soul.
27
8
Anything else? Tell me how I am wrong, its boring when I read lazy responses like yours. It is YOU who doesn’t understand labour markets and ones that have guest workers schemes like Cayman. The only thing you wrote that makes some sense is when you hoped God would have mercy on me. What I wrote is already happening. The people who are getting PR are the managerial class on these islands. Time and again I have seen expats with little experience come to these islands, they just happen to have come from head office or wherever.
Its nonsense when people buy into the lazy Caymanian. In most of these instances the employers are negligent in meeting the needs of the locals in terms of salaries and opportunities. When this is the case the employees feel unmotivated. This negligence on the part of employers is when you have a guest worker scheme like Cayman. They can get a new hire easily and so don’t feel the need to raise salaries or train. As a result of the work permits wages are lowered and the cost of living rises this can add fuel to the resentment. IT IS THE EMPLOYERS WHO ARE LAZY. Think about that.
Most job advertisements are fake. The company long has had the person they want for the position usually a friend of management or someone from head office. They then comply with the legislation in advertising the position and making up excuses as to why the local applicant cannot be hired such as no specific experience for the job presented or in a lot of cases they don’t offer anything and hope you will go away.
For instance a manager with less experience who happened to be born in Canada will have been employed by head office in Waterloo or Halifax and after 2-3 years come down to Cayman and be the boss but the locals will have had 10 years on this guy. Many times I have seen this. The job advertisements for this role are then bended to this person’s resume.
6
2
There needs to be an immediate increase in the number of years required to apply for status from 15 to 25 years. Otherwise we will find ourselves in the same scenario on the status side.
0
0
1. Senior positions are not finite. There is no evidence for this. These jobs grow and contract to the market forces.
2. Increased property values creates wealth for Caymanian landowners who buy, sell, or hold onto land investment. Increased values increases fees to government for revenues.
3. There is no longer a key employee designation. Has not been for a few years now.
The rest of the article is speculative at best. Offering only pie in sky ideas. It really is the musings of a poorly misinformed individual.
0
0
Whose economics? Those that provide for the sustenance quality of life of Caymanians in their own country, or those of overseas businesses and foreign investors that will ultimately export most of their profits away from Cayman anyway?
2
4
@2:35 PM – Shouldn’t the word “Cayman” at the end of your last sentence simply be re-written as “…away from Caymanians anyway?” Isn’t that really what you’re saying?
0
0
And this is a general statement with no support for its conclusion. Are you sure you weren’t dumb before reading this poster’s comment?
0
0
If the great USA only gives 5 yrs for a work Visa, then why do we need to even give that. Four years is plenty until we get full employment. Plenty of people around the world want to come here
3
3
Canada only gives 4 years.
0
0
Clearly you have no idea how work visas in US work.
0
0
CNS – the statement that the court forced the grant of PR without regard to the number of points is inaccurate. All of the applicants granted PR appear to have been dealt with in full accordance with the regulations, and were awarded PR because they qualified to receive at least 110 points.
28
1
End date in sight? I hope that Alden will change the law so Caymanians can get jobs in their country of birth.
9
22
For many thousands of Caymanians their country of birth is somewhere else, usually Jamaica.
7
0
Good point, I couldn’t agree more. Children who are born here should be given Caymanian status.
1
3