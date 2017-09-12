Police suspect arson in car fires

(CNS): Early this morning two cars were extensively damaged outside a George Town home and a bottle of flammable liquid was also thrown through a window of the house. Police said the liquid did not did not ignite and no one was injured but they are treating the incident as an act of arson. It is now under investigation by both fire and police officers.

According to the RCIPS report, just before 3:30am on Tuesday, 12 September, police and fire units responded to a report that a red 2006 Honda Stream and a green 2002 Daihatsu Terios were on fire at a residence on Palm Dale Avenue. Fire units extinguished the flames and no one was injured, though both vehicles were extensively damaged.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity early in the morning in the area should contact police at George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Fire Service, Police