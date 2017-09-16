banner ad

Police looking for teenage runaway

| 16/09/2017 | 1 Comment
Cayman News Service

Roseanna Redden

(CNS): Roseanna Redden (15), a resident of the Francis Bodden Girls Home, has run away for the third time. Police said midday Saturday that the girl had been taken to the hospital on Tuesday, 12 September, where she eluded her caregivers and left without permission, which was the same way she ran away at the end of last year. Redden was last seen wearing black pants, black blouse and blue sneakers.

Last time she was missing, the girl was located on 3 January, about a week after she had run off, at a location in Bodden Town. She was also missing for about a week in July 2016.

Anyone with information about the location of Roseanna Redden is urged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949 -4222.

  1. Unison says:
    16/09/2017 at 12:41 pm

    Again !




    5



    0
    Reply

