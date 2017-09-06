PAC queries value of social affairs OBC

(CNS): The chair of the Public Accounts Committee and Auditor General Sue Winspear both raised concerns Wednesday that the $180,000 that government spent on an outline business case (OBC) to look at social assistance provided to the elderly, disabled and indigent was a waste of time. Ezzard Miller said he was very worried government had wasted public money on nothing more than secretarial services after Winspear outlined her concerns that the OBC would not achieve the recommendations her office made in an audit of the costly social assistance programmes.

The chief officer of the Ministry of Community Affairs, Dorine Whittaker, spent well over two hours in the chair as a witness for the PAC answering questions about the OBC, which she had not given to the committee as promised. She said she could not supply the OBC to the committee because it had not yet been before Cabinet, despite the fact that it was integral to how her ministry was going to address the auditor general’s recommendations in the 2015 report “Government Supporting Those in Need“.

Nevertheless, Miller pressed on with the meeting in the absence of the still secret OBC report and asked Whittaker how it would improve things. In a sometimes confusing session, where it was really not clear what work had been done, what had improved or what the future held for social assistance, the chief officer’s evidence appeared to imply that any fundamental changes to the Needs Assessment Unit and other relevant departments would not be apparent for another four years.

It was also clear that the OBC boiled down to an option between government maintaining the status quo or adopting an integrated strategy that would see the NAU reintegrated into the Department of Children and Family Services and the establishment of a standard payment that would be the same across the board for the various categories of different people in need.

The auditor general, who revealed that she too had not seen the OBC, said that from what she heard during the morning session, it was not going to address the fundamental problems her office had first identified — a point she raised when she met with the representatives from KPMG, the consultants who wrote the OBC, and the ministry staff.

“We did at the outset express concerns around the terms of reference …for the work KPMG were going to undertake. From this morning’s hearing, those reservations remain,” she said. “Our first recommendation in the 2015 audit report was about developing a strategy around the social assistance programmes. So by that, we are not talking about how government organises itself and its back office to deliver services, we are talking about what is the policy you are trying to achieve for older people, for unemployed people, for disabled people. We saw the first step, before getting into consideration of what are the options, as the development of a strategy or policy position.”

She pointed to the new older persons policy and the disabilities law and described them as a good basis to work from, but she said the response by the ministry to the recommendations of her audit that the OBC would deliver the missing strategy was misplaced.

“I seriously doubt it does do that,” Winspear added. She pointed out that she had already told the ministry and consultants that the time they took to do the OBC was “insufficient to do the strategy work”, as she made it clear she did not feel the OBC was going to achieve the policy strategy needed to address the issues.

”For me, I am not persuaded that coming up with the ‘do nothing’ or an integrated approach is addressing the fundamental issue of how people in need are best served by social assistance programmes,” she said.

Miller said it appeared government had paid $180,000 for secretarial services edited by two overseas consults who had some expertise in health, which was outside the scope of the ministry’s review, and one social care expert.

Speaking to CNS after the morning session, Miller was clearly frustrated by the failure of the ministry to supply the OBC, the time it appears it will take to sort out this critical part of government and the lack of specifics.

“I am confused about the purpose and the outcome of the OBC, but the CO is more confused than me,” he added.

