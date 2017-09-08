Oxitec bio-bugs ‘ineffective and risky’, claim activists

(CNS): The UK-based anti-GM charity and research group, GeneWatch UK, has taken aim at the project in which millions of bio-engineered mosquitoes were released in the Cayman Islands. In the wake of the Mosquito Research and Control Unit’s first annual report on the progress of the project, the activists called into question the efficiency, effectiveness and value for money, as well as pointing to the increased risk caused by a number of biting GM female insects being released alongside the males. The data used by GeneWatch came from the MRCU, which it received through an FOI request. It included the annual report before the people of Cayman were even informed by the authorities here that it existed.

But analyzing the report and the other documents released, GeneWatch said the information has shown the project release is ineffective and poses risks to the community — data which was not available to the National Conservation Council (NCC) at its 4 June meeting, when it cleared the way for the proposed island-wide roll-out of the GM mosquito project.

The new information reveals how biting female GM mosquitoes have been released because the bugs are sorted by researchers and in some cases notable numbers of females have found their way into the batches for release alongside the male mosquitoes that do not bite. The activists say that Oxitec has struggled to suppress the wild population of mosquitoes and has only had an effect in the dry season, when numbers are low, combined with spraying.

“Plans to roll-out Oxitec’s GM mosquito releases island-wide must be halted whilst this new information is properly considered,” said Dr Helen Wallace, Director of GeneWatch UK. “Oxitec’s GM technology is failing in the field and poses unnecessary risks.”

GeneWatch also criticised Oxitec for using egg traps to claim its release has worked, whereas the activists said traps do not measure the number of females which bite and cause disease. But in the annual report, for the first time, adult female numbers are reported, showing that the suppression level claimed by Oxitec is inaccurate.

Oxitec is claiming that they have suppressed the population of mosquitoes in the release area compared to the control area by over 70%, but GeneWatch said the data shows spikes in adult females and that this may also be fueled by inadvertent releases of GM females.

While the target had been to have no more than 1,000 biting female GM bugs released each week among the many tens of thousands of males, in some weeks up to 9,000 biting females were released because of human error in the sorting.

Despite the criticisms from GeneWatch, which were based on Oxitec’s own data, when CNS contacted the MRCU authorities, they stood by the project.

“The MRCU and Oxitec are engaged in ongoing discussions regarding the expansion of the ‘Friendly Aedes aegypti Programme’,” MRCU Acting Director Nancy Barnard said, adding that the MRCU had followed due process to comply with all regulatory requirements.

Meanwhile, CNS has also contacted the NCC and we are awaiting a response.

