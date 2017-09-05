Nine ‘blues’ released as conservation battle continues

(CNS): Researchers with the Blue Iguana Recovery Programme recently released nine more young blue ignanas into the wild at the Colliers Reserve in East End. But officials are warning that despite the overwhelming success of the project, which that has seen the iconic indigenous iguana brought back from the brink of extinction, the battle is not yet over. Dogs, disease, invasive green iguanas and development still threaten the survival of these endangered iguanas.

Writing in the most recent edition of Flicker, the DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit’s magazine, editor and research officer Jane Haakonsson, said that “the magnitude of these threats continue to rise”.

During the latest release, nine 2-year-old blues were released into Colliers to start their new life in the wild after being given the head-start at the specialist breeding unit at the Botanic Park in Frank Sound. Haakonsson said tat in order to give the young iguanas the best chance, they are released from wooden retreats just before dusk so they can imprint on the location overnight and have a point of reference and a safe base from which to explore their new home the next day.

“At this point it is fair to say that the species will always be needing some form of management to ensure a sustained population,” she added.

Anyone wishing to help can donate their time and volunteer with BIRP or they can make donations through the National Trust. Keeping informed on the plight of this endearing reptile and raising awareness is free and always needed. And to learn more about the Blue Iguanas, pick up a copy of The Little Blue Book, by Fred Burton, or take a Blue Iguana Tour at the Bontanic Park.

See the full article in the latest edition (#32) of Flicker.

Email [email protected] for a copy of Flicker #32 Access old issues of Flicker on the DoE website

