NAU challenged by ministry action and client numbers

(CNS): Tamara Hurlston, the director of the Needs Assessment Unit, revealed that her department is helping more than 1,800 families but the number of people in need is growing. Painting a picture of a department challenged by the increase in people seeking help on one hand and a lack of direction from the ministry on the other, Hurlston said the unit was never properly staffed or funded. She revealed that the ministry had stopped the recruitment of officers it needed and had been budgeted for.

The last witness before the Public Accounts Committee on the issue, Hurlston gave a candid account of the challenges she is facing. Asked about staff and recruitment she made it clear that the ministry had frozen her plans to recruit enough staff to manage the workload and what were meant to be full assessments of the people coming to them for help, be it money for housing, health or even food.

She said the unit was so busy and so short staffed that they could not even answer the phone because of the amount of people turning up at the unit. Hurlston said she had asked the ministry to get the full complement of staff as budgeted because she was dealing with the needs of more than 1,800 families with just 12 officers and four accounts staff processing thousands of payments.

Among the many other serious problems the unit is facing, the director pointed to the lack supporting legislation, as she said the unit needed teeth to hold clients accountable and direct them to relevant programmes to help them become self-sufficient.

She also said that she had told the ministry that the demand for social assistance would increase over the next decade, not just because the numbers of people are growing but because rents are going up and the cost of living is increasing and the benefits people receive are already insufficient. When asked by PAC Chair Ezzard Miller about the possibility of the budget decreasing after the department review and the implementation of new policies, Hurlston said that unless something dramatic happened the budget was set to grow.

She explained that the people coming to her department are doing so when they are in serious trouble, having been made homeless, their utilities cut off or seeking food because they are starving. She spoke about the challenges the unit also has with landlords who don’t want to take certain families because of the problems they may present, and in such circumstances they are housing families in hotel. But she also described a confusing picture of the ministry taking control of the unit’s recruitment and putting a block on the vacancies Hurlston was trying to fill.

The chair tried to find out what was happening with the recruitment, as he raised concerns over the fact that the chief officer in the ministry had redirected the unit’s budgeted appropriation for staff to recruit other people to deal with housing repairs instead. Hurlston spoke about the panel getting as far as making a decision on some posts and even making an offer for one important position, but the ministry put the recruitment process on hold.

Miller said he empathized with Hurlston, who he said had painted a “substantially different picture” and he said the PAC would be making strong recommendations about getting the NAU the staff it needed.

