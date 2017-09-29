Minister denies cover-up over traffic charge

(CNS): PPM minister Roy McTaggart, who is facing charges of careless driving in connection with an old traffic case going back almost two years, has denied any cover-up of the case and told CNS that since he was charged, the matter has been in the public domain. McTaggart, who is now the finance minister, sitting on the front bench of the coalition Government of National Unity, has denied the allegation that he was involved in a smash at the junction of Poindexter Road and Shamrock Road in December 2015.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision with McTaggart was said to have lost control of her car and the vehicle flipped and landed in the bushes. The victim was treated at the George Town hospital for her injuries and given a breathalyzer, which was negative.

It is not clear whether or not the minister had remained at the scene or whether he was tested for DUI. Nor is it clear exactly when McTaggart, who is now the representative for George Town East, was actually charged with the careless driving offence.

His first traffic court appearance was in February, but it appears no one was aware of the case or noticed his name on the cause lists produced by the courts and posted to the judicial services’ website. The matter was next heard a few weeks ago, on 12 September, almost two years after the smash, when the case was adjourned again until February of next year.

Allegations have been made on social media that government, police and even the media had colluded in a cover-up of the charges. However, CNS can confirm that this was more a matter of no one noticing rather than any attempt on the part of the local media to assist the authorities to protect political leaders.

CNS was unaware of the case and Cayman 27 also confirmed that it only became aware of the charges due to court listings. Despite efforts, CNS has been unable to find out where in the public domain the details of the incident were ever released before McTaggart’s name appeared for the first time on the summary court listings just before his nomination for re-election.

