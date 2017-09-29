Miller calls for transparency on relief visa policy

(CNS): Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller says he is fully behind the need to offer visas and temporary evacuations to the citizens of BVI and other territories as the countries attempt to rebuild their business economy after the devastation from hurricanes Irma and Maria. However, he has called on the government to publish the full details of the policy supporting the temporary visa and permit programme and has questioned the need for work permit holders in the jurisdictions affected to be evacuated here. Miller told CNS that government did not discuss the policy with the opposition and has not made the details public.

“We have a lot of sympathy for the people of the islands that have been hit and we want to do what we can to help,” he said. “But the emphasis must be on helping the people of the relevant jurisdictions, not help financial services companies hang on to work permit holders. I don’t see any benefit to the overseas territories by the offshore firms sending their work permit holders to Cayman.”

Speaking to CNS, the opposition leader explained his concerns about Cayman offering visas and temporary work here to other nationals from offshore and financial services firms who are already permit holders in the places they are leaving. He asked what guarantees will be in place to ensure that they don’t make applications to stay in Cayman for the longer term and compound the local immigration challenges.

CNS asked the immigration ministry a number of questions about the policy, which were not answered, but the immigration department issued a press release Wednesday in which officials outlined more details. They said that temporary work permits granted under this humanitarian response measure will be restricted to offshore work being performed for clients of the pre-hurricane jurisdictions as if the permit holders were still living and employed back in their home jurisdictions. BVI attorneys will be practicing BVI law from Cayman Islands on behalf of BVI clients, officials stated.

Local firms have provided a letter of undertaking for their overseas employees and dependents, the release confirmed, which states that they will be responsible for them and that any work conducted is related to their initial jurisdiction office. The Department of Immigration said it wanted to assure the public that the influx of work permit holders will not impact local staff or affect available positions for Caymanian workers.

“If a work permit or an extension is needed past the maximum allotment of six months, the normal Immigration Law requirements will be followed, such as advertising for the position to help ensure Caymanian workers are given the opportunity to fill long-term positions,” Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith said.

But Miller questioned why any ex-pat workers from BVI or TCI would need to come to Cayman when they could return to their own nations, leaving more room for the citizens of the islands that have been decimated by the storms and genuinely need a safe haven from which to rebuild their country’s economies. The opposition leader said he was prepared to support the local citizens but he said he was concerned that in reality the only people Cayman was receiving as evacuees would be permit holders, which in the end was about helping major law firms not the islands in trouble.

In the release, immigration said it had agreed to provide a reduction, and in some cases waiver, of fees for temporary work permits (TWPs), after the visitor extension has expired as a means to regularise the immigration status of those who have already arrived in the wake of the storm through their company connections in Cayman. Application fees for attorneys and accountants from the prospective companies will be reduced by 75% for a three-month TWP and 50% for a six-month TWP, officials said, adding that categories of workers will be capped at a maximum of $615 for three months and $1,230 for six months.

The fees will be waived altogether for individuals working from Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. Locally registered financial services companies must make the applications and the department said the usual immigration rules will apply and background checks will be carried out on all applicants.

The Depatment of Immigration said it has also received requests to accommodate people affected in the region who are not affiliated with financial firms, especially people wanting to send children here so they can go to school. Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Samantha Bennett said these requests would be considered on their own merit, along with potential sponsors and financial support for their potential temporary stay.

Commenting on the arrival of various evacuees for different reasons, she said the DoI had a list of everyone who had arrived on island and the department would “continue to monitor it closely to know when their periods of stay become expired”.

