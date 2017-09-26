Miller calls for transparency in MLA pay
(CNS): The opposition leader has called for a new pay structure for politicians that he said would be more equitable and transparent. Ezzard Miller has written to the deputy governor proposing a salary pay scale that is based not just on the jobs MLAs perform but also the time they have served, which he believes is going to be adopted. Concerned that first time government backbench MLAs were being paid more than veteran politicians because of arbitrary allowances for their role as councillors, Miller has come up with a set scale which cannot be manipulated by political leaders and allows the public to see exactly how much their representative is being paid and for what.
Under the current arrangement salaries vary widely, from the premier’s pay package of over CI$183,000 per year plus pension, healthcare and a constituency allowance to the newly elected first time MLAs who receive $109,932 per year plus benefits.
But three of government’s new backbench MLAs are being given an additional $2,000 per month, making their salaries, despite their lack of experience, much higher than those paid to veteran opposition members such as Tony Eden and the opposition leader.
While rookie MLAs Austin Harris, David Wight and Barbara Connolly are being paid an additional $2,000 per month as councillors to various ministers, pushing their monthly pay to $11,161, Captain Eugene Ebanks, who is serving his fifth term, receives just $1,000 more for being a councillor.
This, as explained by the premier Tuesday shortly after this story was published, is because the veteran politician could only commit to a part-time post as councillor and was therefore given just half that of his colleagues. But this means that with some 17 years political experience, he is earning less than the three complete novices with whom he is now serving in the coalition government.
Miller said he believes the re-election of politicians serves as a “pretty good reasonable performance evaluation to justify a pay increase” because it was logical to assume that poorly performing MLAs would not get re-elected. Furthermore, the experience gained with continuous service, as is the case for civil servants, should be rewarded along with additional increments for being a minister, he told CNS.
The opposition leader said he had no objection to councillors getting additional money but he said there needed to be a formal job description for those roles and the constitution should be amended to create junior ministers because at present the job was undefined and not supported by any legislation.
If his proposed salary scale was adopted, which sets out exactly how much a politician would earn depending on time served and status, MLAs would know what to expect and the public would know how much of their tax dollars each MLA was getting.
Miller said his decision to propose a reformed pay scale for politicians came after he took up the post of opposition leader and discovered there was no set salary package for the job or any formalised job description of its functions.
“No one could tell me what the expectations were for the job or the salary package and it appeared very confusing. The salary seemed to depend on whatever a person was able to get and to manipulate via deals and promises,” he said. “As a result, I came up with what I believe is a fair, equitable and transparent scale for all MLAs, from newly elected politicians to the premier’s job.”
Miller added that in the face of discussions about increasing the autonomy of parliament, it was even more important to set down a salary scale that was clear and could not be manipulated by senior politicians or leaders looking to buy support. He said he saw the proposal as another step towards the professionalization of the political system and to ensure that would-be future politicians could see the reward structure.
He said it was not about cutting or increasing salaries, as under the new system some MLAs would receive slightly less and others a little more but many would stay the same. However, pay rises would be clearly set out and fair to all those serving as representatives. He said that in order to attract a high caliber of Caymanians into a political careers in the future, the rewards had to be realistic and fair.
Miller said that as far as he was aware, no politician was receiving a clothing allowance in addition to their constituency allowance — a question that has been raised in the past. However, he said that it was time to formalise the constituency allowance for all members to $4,000 a month, regardless of how an MLA opts to set up his office.
He also wants government to fund a formal opposition office and an administrative staffer to support his aim to professionalise the opposition and the shadow cabinet so that they can properly hold government to account.
Letter from opposition leader to the deputy governor on MLA salaries, September 2017
See Miller’s proposed salary scale and the current pay being received by members below:
|Current
|Proposed
|Christopher Saunders
|$9,161.00
|$9,161.00
|Kenneth Bryan
|$9,161.00
|$9,161.00
|Bernie Bush
|$9,624.00
|$9,624.00
|Alva Suckoo
|$9,624.00
|$9,624.00
|Arden McLean
|$9,624.00
|$10,110.00
|Anthony Eden
|$10,110.00
|$10,889.00
|Ezzard Miller
|$10,623.00
|$10,691.00
|Eugene Ebanks
($9,864.00 + 1,000.00*)
|$10,864.00
|$10,691.00
|David Wight
($9,161.00 + 2,000.00*)
|$11,161.00
|$10,691.00
|Barbara Connolly
($9,161.00 + 2,000.00*)
|$11,161.00
|$10,691.00
|Austin Harris
($9161.00 + 2,000.00*)
|$11,161.00
|$10,691.00
|Joseph Hew
|$13,200.00
|$13,200.00
|Dwayne Seymour
|$13,200.00
|$13,200.00
|Roy McTaggart
|$13,200.00
|$13,200.00
|Tara Rivers
|$13,869.00
|$13,529.00
|Julianna O’Connor-Connolly
|$14,215.00
|$14,215.00
|McKeeva Bush
|$14,215.00
|$14,215.00
|Moses Kirkconnell
|$14,571.00
|$14,571.00
|Alden McLaughlin
|$15,308.00
|$15,308.00
|*Allowance as a councillor
This effectively formalises the notion of a career politician!
3
0
I am confused, Capt. Eugene can only commit to work part time? At these (base) salaries, surely everyone is working full time as an MLA, or do they have other jobs or businesses on top of this income?
3
0
Longevity in office really isn’t a good indicator of serving the country well, just that you serve only as many constituents as it takes to get you re-elected.
Pay should be based on the responsibilities of the role. So yes, councilors, who take on addition responsibility, should earn more than back-benchers who do not.
There should be zero consideration whatsoever to length of service as it relates to pay – your reward for good work is re-election itself, no?
If you’re driven by a desire to to earn more, perhaps the life of a public servant really isn’t your calling…
4
1
Come on the man proposed less than $100 for himself find something else to chew on please
1
2
Greedy B*****ds!
4
1
I’m not opposed to pay being based on time served, but I’d go the other direction. I don’t believe the best outcomes will be reached with a permanent political class and we provide incentive for new blood. So I’d propose the longer you remain, the lower your salary should be to help encourage a rotation of new people and new ideas.
4
0
All MLAS should be working for 5k a month. This to help your country as SERVE!
5
0
While we are at it, lets reduce the number of mlas to 9 that is 1 for every 5000 people in a district so WB GT and BT would have 2 reps while NS EE and CB n LC would have 1 each. There is no good reason to have more than 9 mlas. There are only 7 elected ministers and Cabinet members anyway and Cabinet makes the decisions for Govt. The other 2 mlas can be opposition if they choose.
For those saying that u need more mlas bcoz you need more opposition, just think, we have 19 mlas now and theoretically we can have a situation where we can have 19 govt members with no opposition.
Also, with all these councillors now, ministers spent less time in the office bcoz they leave the work to the councillors to do, so why should we pay more for a minister to do less work?
Lets reduce the mlas, reduce cost, reduce the excuses for not getting things done!
5
1
This country needs young leaders, preferably women, not octogenarians who only care about their pensions and sick care plans. What have they done for the people of the Cayman Islands? Who reaps the benefits of the “economic miracle’? I did not see any golden roofs on regular folks houses, as they have it in Norway (metaphorically speaking). No one receives annual dividends from a Permanent fund as they have it in Alaska. Caymanian children are not offered the best education and best teachers as they do it in Qatar.
So who are the beneficiaries of the “miracle”? It seems they are only cruise ships visitors/overnight stayers oriented, doing nothing for the residents of this country.
Everything is for the visitors, and locals, please move over, make some room for the hordes, who bring so much pollution the locals must have to deal with.
3
0
You are all OVERpaid. How about that.you should be making half of that for services rendered.
5
0
Why have we been paying Capt Eugene “The Invisible Man” Ebanks anything at all
6
1
This call is based on greed. I am sure that Tony Eden or Captain Eugene Ebanks are not starving. “Add life to years, not years to life” comes to mind. Also “Who wants to be the richest corpse in a cemetery?” (from the movie “Alfie”).
Leave legacy, like Derek Haines, not estate for your heirs to fight over.
4
1
Salary is just a small portion of real world comp. All of the MLAs (and there are far too many of them to begin with) are being paid far more than their worth to the territory. They negotiate bad or opaque deals which more often than not feather their own nests before the needs of the people that are paying them to serve as their representatives. I dare Ezzard to switch all the lights on and demonstrate how CIG really operates.
2
1
Why does all PPM members earn more money than some senior Politicians ?
This is the smartest thing Mr Miller has said in a long time but still needs to be more clearly defined .
2
0
Aye boy this will just further infuriate members of the public who can’t get a job! No damn wonder those in need can’t get help. This is a damn shame as the MIA members and ministers are being paid too much for such a small country.
4
0
Dear Ezzard, how about paying MLAs based on the number of people you represent? Seems fair to me.
29
2
Here we go again. Ezzard the blizzard is suggesting that he gets and increase in such times as this. Shame on you!! Yes I agree that that Austin,Barbara,David, Eugene or all these councillors should not be making any more than a normal pay, let’s face it! Really what can they Bring to the table other the the title???? Civil servants can barely feed their children and these obnoxious politicians got the nerves to take home more pay than any one else. I say it’s a crying shame. And at the same time Ezzard take this opportunity to criticize and propose an increase for himself. So Ezzard what is it you really trying to prove???? I say shame on all of you deceiving politicians. Some of these same politicians have not shown their face since election. Yet you got the nerves to say that reelection means you’re doing a good job. Knock my socks off!!!! One day the same people you fool year after year will wake up.
11
4