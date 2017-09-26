Miller calls for transparency in MLA pay

(CNS): The opposition leader has called for a new pay structure for politicians that he said would be more equitable and transparent. Ezzard Miller has written to the deputy governor proposing a salary pay scale that is based not just on the jobs MLAs perform but also the time they have served, which he believes is going to be adopted. Concerned that first time government backbench MLAs were being paid more than veteran politicians because of arbitrary allowances for their role as councillors, Miller has come up with a set scale which cannot be manipulated by political leaders and allows the public to see exactly how much their representative is being paid and for what.

Under the current arrangement salaries vary widely, from the premier’s pay package of over CI$183,000 per year plus pension, healthcare and a constituency allowance to the newly elected first time MLAs who receive $109,932 per year plus benefits.

But three of government’s new backbench MLAs are being given an additional $2,000 per month, making their salaries, despite their lack of experience, much higher than those paid to veteran opposition members such as Tony Eden and the opposition leader.

While rookie MLAs Austin Harris, David Wight and Barbara Connolly are being paid an additional $2,000 per month as councillors to various ministers, pushing their monthly pay to $11,161, Captain Eugene Ebanks, who is serving his fifth term, receives just $1,000 more for being a councillor.

This, as explained by the premier Tuesday shortly after this story was published, is because the veteran politician could only commit to a part-time post as councillor and was therefore given just half that of his colleagues. But this means that with some 17 years political experience, he is earning less than the three complete novices with whom he is now serving in the coalition government.

Miller said he believes the re-election of politicians serves as a “pretty good reasonable performance evaluation to justify a pay increase” because it was logical to assume that poorly performing MLAs would not get re-elected. Furthermore, the experience gained with continuous service, as is the case for civil servants, should be rewarded along with additional increments for being a minister, he told CNS.

The opposition leader said he had no objection to councillors getting additional money but he said there needed to be a formal job description for those roles and the constitution should be amended to create junior ministers because at present the job was undefined and not supported by any legislation.

If his proposed salary scale was adopted, which sets out exactly how much a politician would earn depending on time served and status, MLAs would know what to expect and the public would know how much of their tax dollars each MLA was getting.

Miller said his decision to propose a reformed pay scale for politicians came after he took up the post of opposition leader and discovered there was no set salary package for the job or any formalised job description of its functions.

“No one could tell me what the expectations were for the job or the salary package and it appeared very confusing. The salary seemed to depend on whatever a person was able to get and to manipulate via deals and promises,” he said. “As a result, I came up with what I believe is a fair, equitable and transparent scale for all MLAs, from newly elected politicians to the premier’s job.”

Miller added that in the face of discussions about increasing the autonomy of parliament, it was even more important to set down a salary scale that was clear and could not be manipulated by senior politicians or leaders looking to buy support. He said he saw the proposal as another step towards the professionalization of the political system and to ensure that would-be future politicians could see the reward structure.

He said it was not about cutting or increasing salaries, as under the new system some MLAs would receive slightly less and others a little more but many would stay the same. However, pay rises would be clearly set out and fair to all those serving as representatives. He said that in order to attract a high caliber of Caymanians into a political careers in the future, the rewards had to be realistic and fair.

Miller said that as far as he was aware, no politician was receiving a clothing allowance in addition to their constituency allowance — a question that has been raised in the past. However, he said that it was time to formalise the constituency allowance for all members to $4,000 a month, regardless of how an MLA opts to set up his office.

He also wants government to fund a formal opposition office and an administrative staffer to support his aim to professionalise the opposition and the shadow cabinet so that they can properly hold government to account.

Letter from opposition leader to the deputy governor on MLA salaries, September 2017

See Miller’s proposed salary scale and the current pay being received by members below:

Current Proposed Christopher Saunders $9,161.00 $9,161.00 Kenneth Bryan $9,161.00 $9,161.00 Bernie Bush $9,624.00 $9,624.00 Alva Suckoo $9,624.00 $9,624.00 Arden McLean $9,624.00 $10,110.00 Anthony Eden $10,110.00 $10,889.00 Ezzard Miller $10,623.00 $10,691.00 Eugene Ebanks

($9,864.00 + 1,000.00*) $10,864.00 $10,691.00 David Wight

($9,161.00 + 2,000.00*) $11,161.00 $10,691.00 Barbara Connolly

($9,161.00 + 2,000.00*) $11,161.00 $10,691.00 Austin Harris

($9161.00 + 2,000.00*) $11,161.00 $10,691.00 Joseph Hew $13,200.00 $13,200.00 Dwayne Seymour $13,200.00 $13,200.00 Roy McTaggart $13,200.00 $13,200.00 Tara Rivers $13,869.00 $13,529.00 Julianna O’Connor-Connolly $14,215.00 $14,215.00 McKeeva Bush $14,215.00 $14,215.00 Moses Kirkconnell $14,571.00 $14,571.00 Alden McLaughlin $15,308.00 $15,308.00 *Allowance as a councillor

Category: Politics