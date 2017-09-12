Miami and Tampa airports re-open

(CNS): Cayman Airways says its flights between the Cayman Islands and Miami and Tampa will run as scheduled from today following confirmation on Monday afternoon by officials at Miami International Airport (MIA) and Tampa International Airport (TPA) that both airports will resume normal operations on Tuesday.

CAL said that flights KX102, KX103, KX106 and KX107 between Grand Cayman and Miami on Tuesday will be operated with CAL’s larger 737-800 aircraft to accommodate additional passengers affected by the airport closure as a result of Hurricane Irma. The previously scheduled recovery flights for Tampa, KX3200 and KX3201, will operate as scheduled.

However, the airline notes that curfews are in effect in several Florida cities affected by the hurricane, which may impact how people get to where they are going after arrival into Miami or Tampa. And passengers on flights to Grand Cayman should consider their travel plans to the airport in light of any curfew requirements.

Passengers with existing reservations for travel to or from Miami or Tampa this week should reconfirm their reservations by calling Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311 or 1-800-422-9626 (toll free in the USA).

Meanwhile, air traffic control services at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Jamaica have returned to normal, and therefore all CAL scheduled flights between Grand Cayman and Kingston are expected to operate as scheduled, the airline said.

