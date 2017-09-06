Mercedes driver arrested after cop chase

(CNS): A man was arrested this afternoon after colliding with two vehicles while trying to evade the police through George Town. The police said that just past 3pm Wednesday, 6 September, “police had cause to begin following a man driving a white Mercedes Benz in Central George Town”. He appeared to notice he was being followed in the vicinity of Shedden Road and Eastern Avenue and “began driving recklessly to evade police”.

The officers in the police car activated the emergency lights and siren but the driver refused to stop. Along Sound Way the Mercedes collided with one vehicle, and on North Sound in the vicinity of Shedden Road it collided with a second vehicle. No one in either vehicle was injured.

Behind Pasadora Place off Smith Road the Mercedes’ path was blocked by police and the driver was arrested, police said, though they did not specify what for.

Investigations continue into the matter.

