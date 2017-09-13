Medical professionals from Cayman assist Anguilla

(CNS): The group of professionals who went to Anguilla Tuesday to offer humanitarian relief included nine medical volunteers from the Health Services Authority (HSA) and three nurses from Health City Cayman Islands, who went to provide medical care and support to the island’s main medical facility, Princess Alexandra Hospital, which sustained severe damage from Hurricane Irma.

The HSA team includes a general practice physician, an emergency room physician, two emergency room nurses, two operating room nurses, a critical care unit nurse, a chemotherapy nurse and a paramedic. Along with its three nurses, Health City sent over US$30,000 in medicines. Altogether, 15 pallets of medical supplies donated by the HSA, Health City and CTMH Doctors Hospital reached Anguilla.

“The HSA stands ready to assist as best as we can our fellow Caribbean citizens who continue to face the aftermath of this catastrophic storm. As healthcare professionals, it is in our nature to want to help those most vulnerable,” said the authority’s CEO Lizzette Yearwood.

The HSA said every precaution had been taken to ensure that the staff were protected from illnesses and would be in a safe environment. Each member has been vaccinated according to standards for travel to the area.

“Our volunteers will also give respite to the staff of the Princess Alexandra Hospital so they may be able to go home and look after their houses and families,” Yearwood added.

Health City CEO and Medical Director Dr Chandy Abraham said that the hospital and the Cayman Islands community have been shocked and saddened at the level of devastation in the northeastern Caribbean.

“We want to send our support to our Caribbean family who have been impacted by Hurricane Irma,” he said, explaining that medical relief efforts will centre first on the critically ill and injured in Anguilla.

The Cayman Airways jet that flew to Anguilla returned with a person that was in dire need of medical assistance that could not be provided on that island.

The medical staff will stay on Anguilla for two weeks before being retrieved and replaced via another Government chartered Cayman Airways flight.

Category: Health, health and safety