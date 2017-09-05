Mandatory cancer registry may be resurrected
(CNS): The new health minister has hinted that the proposed mandatory register for cancer patients in the Cayman Islands, which was rejected after enormous public backlash, maybe resurrected. Although Dwayne Seymour gave very little away during the recent Finance Committee hearing when he was asked about the reporting of the disease, he said that he had had some discussions about the issue.Seymour said both the ministry and the hospital still wanted the register, despite the public opposition that caused the law to introduce mandatory registration to be shelved.
Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller asked Seymour if he had considered the idea of making cancer akin to a communicable disease, so that doctors would be required to report it without patient details, which would get round the public objection to a mandatory register. In his response the minister implied that, regardless of public opinion, the issue was back on the agenda.
Public opposition is believed to be largely due to a lack of trust in the confidentiality of the register and fears that the details would be acquired by and misused by health insurance firms.
Seymour dismissed the public fears and said the “public might not want it but the hospital and the ministry does”, adding that it was an issue which was being re-examined.
A recent release from the cancer registry revealed that the voluntary submission of information was beginning to increase but researchers and clinicians were concerned about the lack of information coming from men suffering from the disease.
Try not to laugh but, what is there that prevents the hospital from keeping their own patient statistics (or collecting money due to them)?!? It’s always someone else’s problem.
Think about this…..You get cancer, so most surely you will die. And now the government wants you to register. Do you think that is really on your mind ?
Many forms of cancer are superficial and are removed by simple out-patient procedure. These “survivors” don’t require chemotherapy, or get to know an oncologist, and they continue to go about their normal lives. The insurance industry wants to know who they are. They want a list of names and all stats that support higher rates. It’s what they do.
agree. We all have cancer cells in our bodies at all times. Our bodies successfully take care of it. Many cancers cause no problems left alone. It becomes a problem when one starts poking around “looking” for cancer. For some reason cancer cells just love that and start to multiply.
A friend of mine who had NH lymphoma had refused all treatments after his first chemo, and lived with one kidney 99% blocked by a tumor, which he refused to remove, quite a normal and even happy life for 7 years. He had an extraordinary mind and mastered the art of visualization as a cancer fighting tool. He died in a mountain climbing accident.
I have seen women going nuts with radiation, chemo and surgery after just a few cancer cells were found in their breasts. Then they call themselves a “survivor”. Fear is a real killer when it comes to cancer. One can’t think rationally after a diagnosis. Unfortunately doctors just add fuel to the fire instead of providing much needed emotional and mental support.
There are of course aggressive cancers, but even then, there are plenty of cases of full recovery. It is the state of your mind that determines an outcome. Acceptance is the first step. Addressing your fears is the second. Everything else comes after that.
So reading/listening to the people who successfully overcame cancer is very inspirational.
Here are just few:
-Dying to be me! by Anita Moorjani (book or many interviews on Youtube, Lilou Macé TV, etc.)
-‘What is Disease?’ by Neil Patel, from the UK, the founder of Chi Kri Yoga (As a young adult, Neil was diagnosed with cancer and faced a leg amputation).
http://www.chikri.com/productsdetails.php?catId=19&prodId=40
-“Crazy Sexy Cancer” by Kris Carr (diagnosed at 31yo with a rare and incurable stage IV cancer ) .There is a full length documentary about her ordeal.
Their stories are very powerful.
we most surely will die, all of us. Cancer is not a death sentence these days. It is, if you follow the barbaric 3 – SRC- chemo, surgery and radiation. Your body can recover from cancer. If you know what to do, who to listen etc.
Meantime, a cancer registry, set up properly (no real names, but some assigned #), would help to identify the prevalence of cancer in this country. This would give people a choice, to stay or leave. My concern is that it could be circumvented if it looks very bad. Also, those who got cancer and left the country-how do you count for them?
