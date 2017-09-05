Mandatory cancer registry may be resurrected

(CNS): The new health minister has hinted that the proposed mandatory register for cancer patients in the Cayman Islands, which was rejected after enormous public backlash, maybe resurrected. Although Dwayne Seymour gave very little away during the recent Finance Committee hearing when he was asked about the reporting of the disease, he said that he had had some discussions about the issue.Seymour said both the ministry and the hospital still wanted the register, despite the public opposition that caused the law to introduce mandatory registration to be shelved.

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller asked Seymour if he had considered the idea of making cancer akin to a communicable disease, so that doctors would be required to report it without patient details, which would get round the public objection to a mandatory register. In his response the minister implied that, regardless of public opinion, the issue was back on the agenda.

Public opposition is believed to be largely due to a lack of trust in the confidentiality of the register and fears that the details would be acquired by and misused by health insurance firms.

Seymour dismissed the public fears and said the “public might not want it but the hospital and the ministry does”, adding that it was an issue which was being re-examined.

A recent release from the cancer registry revealed that the voluntary submission of information was beginning to increase but researchers and clinicians were concerned about the lack of information coming from men suffering from the disease.

