Man from India died this morning
(CNS): In response to a 911 call early this morning, police and emergency personnel went to the waterfront in the vicinity of Eden Rock, where a man was found unresponsive at the rear of the dive shop. The 37-year-old man from India was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the person who made the 911 call just past 3:40am on Wednesday, 20 September, reported a medical emergency.
The incident is under police investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call GTPS at 949-4222. Police are still on scene conducting enquiries.
CNS note: The police initially reported that the deceased man was from Nepal.
Two days on, one would expect the RCIPS investigation to have progressed to a stage where the public could be given a few more details. Was this death by natural means? Was he run down by someone in a car? Was it a targeted hate crime (bringing some relevance to RCIPS preoccupation with his ethnicity)? 37 year olds should have a lot more living to do.
I worked with XXXX for many years. He was a lovely man with a big heart and always had a smile for everyone. He was a dedicated officer and hardworking. This is very sad news. My condolences to his family at the sad time.
CNS: The RCIPS has asked the media not to publish his name until his family has been notified.
