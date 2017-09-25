Man convicted of molesting young child

(CNS): Devon Alonzo Stewart (57) of George Town was found guilty Friday of a single count of committing gross indecency with a seven-year-old girl in September last year. In handing down the verdict after a judge-alone trial, Justice Tim Owen cited the “reliable, credible and truthful” testimony of the young victim, along with medical evidence that provided “strong, striking corroboration” of the offence. The charge concerned an incident act in which the defendant, who was known and trusted by the victim and her parents, assaulted the little girl in the back seat of his car by inserting his finger into her vagina.

Due to the age of the victim and the nature of the crime, the judge placed restrictions on the press about what can be reported concerning this case, including the names of the victim and her family, along with their addresses, her school and any other details that could lead to the identification of the victim.

The assault took place on an afternoon in September 2016, after the defendant had picked up the girl from school and driven her home. After checking that her father was not in the residence at the time (the mother was at a hair salon), the girl returned to the back seat of the defendant’s car, at which time he moved from the driver’s seat to sit next to her. He then assaulted her, despite her telling him to stop, after which, according to her video testimony, he said, “If you tell anyone, I’ll kill your mother.”

The incident came to light when the victim’s mother was bathing her and noticed her daughter “pulling away” and not wanting to be washed “down there”, where usually she would allow that. The girl was also crying. Her mother put her on the bed and noticed the area round her vagina was red and swollen and there was a discharge. Her mother later took her to the Cayman Islands Hospital and tests taken eventually came back positive for Trichomonas vaginalis (TV), the most common sexually transmitted infection in the world.

A key point in the crown’s case was that the defendant had also been confirmed as having TV, after going to the hospital six days earlier due to having a burning sensation when he urinated and a discharge from his penis.

Both attorneys called expert witnesses who offered testimony on the length of time TV can remain viable and infectious if it is on a surface like a towel or countertop or someone’s skin. In wet conditions (such as a wet towel), the bacteria can survive for 24 hours; in dry conditions (such as a dry hand) it can only last up to an hour.

In testifying for the crown, a nursing assistant at the hospital described seeing the mother and daughter, both of whom she knew, at the hospital and asking what was wrong with the girl. Her mother said she was sick and told her about what had happened in the bath and what she had discovered. The mother told the nursing assistant her daughter wouldn’t talk to her about it.

A doctor from Accident and Emergency then came to talk to the mother and she left with him, leaving her daughter with the nursing assistant, who said she “made much of her” by hugging her and asking how she was doing. She eventually asked if someone had touched her “down there”. The girl nodded her head, but did not name anyone.

When the mother came back, the two women whispered to each other behind the daughter so she couldn’t see. The mother asked if she had told her anything and the nursing assistant whispered, “Somebody touched her down there.” The mother became visibly upset and started to cry.

Part of defence attorney Alex Davies’ case was that the mother was overprotective and particularly sensitive about child abuse, and when she discovered the infection, she had “planted the seed” that someone had interfered with her.

Justice Owen rejected that argument, saying that if the mother had persuaded her daughter to name Stewart, it was “extraordinary” that she had not named him to the nursing assistant at the hospital. He also noted that at no stage had she named him, even though her mother had pleaded with the little girl to tell her.

The victim, who was aware of the issue of sexual abuse through watching the news with her mother, later named the defendant in a video interview with the police.

The judge recounted the testimony of the expert witnesses: for the crown, Dr Robert Cook, Professor of Epidemiology and Medicine at the University of Florida, who is currently doing research on STDs; and for the defence, Dr Ahmos Farid Fahmy Ghaly, a consultant physician on genital urinary medicine since 1995, based in the UK, as well as a fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

Justice Owen pointed out that there was little real difference between the two experts on the mode of transmission, though Dr Ghaly gave more credence to the possibility of a non-sexual cause. That would occur if, for example, Stewart urinated and then touched the girl’s hand, or they shared a towel, after which she touched herself when using the bathroom.

When questioned by the defence on that point, Dr Cook said it was possible but he had never seen a report demonstrating that kind of transmission, adding that if it was common, there would be “a lot more cases in prepubescent girls”. Both witnesses agreed, however, the most common means of transmission is through sexual contact. In this case it would be Stewart infecting the girl by putting his finger into her vagina.

The defendant, who denied the charge, said under questioning by the crown, “I could never do that to a baby; I would need a firing squad.”

He said the girl would visit him every day and use the bathroom. On Sundays he would take mother and daughter to the beach, and on their return the mother would go to her apartment to shower and the child would use his shower and dry herself with his towels, which he didn’t wash often. The suggestion was that she contracted the infection through non-sexual means, though the defence attorney did not question the victim’s mother about Stewart’s assertions.

Crown counsel Greg Walcomb had disputed the defendant’s statements, pointing out that the victim’s mother indicated in her testimony that she was overprotective and so she would never have allowed her daughter to shower at Stewart’s house.

Justice Owen rejected the defendant’s explanation, saying it was “obvious he lied” to bolster his case for any transmission other than his finger, though he cautioned against assuming that meant he was guilty. At one point during the trial he asked the defence attorney if it was his position that it was an “incredibly unfortunate coincidence” that the child also suffered from TV, and the response was “yes”.

The judge described the victim as an “intelligent child” who could well understand the difference between the truth and a lie.

Justice Owen told the court, “The striking fact is that the very person (the victim) accused tested positive for Trichomonas six days before the assault and fourteen before she tested positive.”

In the end, the judge said he was “satisfied beyond all reasonable doubt that the defendant committed gross indecency” with the child.

While noting that Stewart was of good character with no previous convictions, he said this was a “serious offence” that required a custodial sentence.

Both a social inquiry and victim impact report will be prepared, with sentencing tentatively set for 20 November by a video link, as Justice Owen returned to the UK Friday.

