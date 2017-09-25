Man charged in home invasion rape case

(CNS): Okene Solomon (24) appeared in court Monday, charged with the rape of a woman at her Prospect home earlier this month. Solomon faces charges of rape, burglary, aggravated burglary and theft and was remanded in custody until he appears in Grand Court on 6 October. Solomon is accused of breaking into his victim’s home at a condo complex in the Prospect area in the early hours of the morning. The woman told police when she reported the rape that she did not know her attacker.

However, she was able to give the police a description of the car he left in and, with the assistance of the public, police arrested Solomon on 23 September, ten days after the attack. He was charged Monday.

