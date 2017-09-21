Man awaits sentencing for possessing imitation firearm

(CNS): Anatascio Terell Rankine, who was originally charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm – a modified signal pistol able to be loaded with 12 gauge cartridges – was in court Thursday, but the crown offered no evidence on that count and he was instead rearraigned on, and pled guilty to, one count of possession of an imitation firearm. The weapon was seized from Rankine following an altercation with police in George Town in June 2016. Officers had responded to a report about a man who was said to have a gun that he was showing to people near the Roof Top Bar in Mary Street.

Police said at the time that armed officers spotted the man answering the description, and when he was asked to stop and show his hands, he did not comply. In the process of resisting arrest, the firearm fell from Rankine’s waistband, according to the RCIPS.

Defence attorney Laura Larner requested a social inquiry report, which would require about eight weeks, before sentencing. Bail conditions continue and include the surrender of Rankine’s passport and travel documents, and an electronically monitored curfew of 8pm-6am.

Justice Tim Owen then told the defendant, “The important thing is that you cooperate fully,” adding, “This is still a serious offence and the court will have all sentencing options available to it.”

Sentencing is scheduled for 22 November.

Category: Courts, Crime