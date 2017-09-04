Man attacked with hammer at Countryside

(CNS) UPDATED: A 31-year-old George Town man turned himself into the Bodden Town Police Station on Saturday in relation to an incident Friday evening at the Countryside Shopping Village in Savannah, where a man allegedly attacked another man with a hammer. Police say he has now been charged with assault GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. He will be appearing before the Summary Court this morning at 10am.

Police and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene after the 911 Communication Centre received a report of the incident just after 6pm on 1 September.

The victim was taken to the hospital and received treatment for head injuries, which were not life-threatening. He was later released from the hospital.

After turning himself in, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH. He remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

