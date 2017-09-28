LLB doctored minutes in ‘Peanuts’ fiasco

(CNS): The former Liquor Licensing Board (LLB), chaired by Woody DaCosta, doctored the minutes of a March board meeting, made up policy and took decisions outside its remit, but government officials nevertheless concluded the members at the time acted in good faith regarding a disputed booze licence for a gas station. An internal audit on the issue, released by government Wednesday, found that the “board erred in their approach and subsequent rationale for their decisions” when official records were changed and they tried to introduce a new policy regarding a retail licence for Peanuts gas station.

For months, allegations of wrongdoing, mismanagement, cover-ups and confusion have surrounded a decision to allow the relatively new gas station in Red Bay, owned by Angel and Gary Rutty, to sell liquor after two sets of minutes found their way into the public domain, one granting the licence and one refusing it. As a result, Commerce Minister Joey Hew and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson called for the internal audit.

The audit found that under the chairmanship of DaCosta, the board appears to have realised soon after the March meeting that their decision to grant Peanuts permission to sell alcohol on Sundays was wrong. But instead of convening a new transparent meeting to explain the situation and formally change the decision, the board chair directed a clumsy cover-up and made up a policy to try and justify the error.

The report stated clearly that the board “proceeded to change the official records and introduce a new policy which was not within their purview”. Despite the findings of clear wrongdoing, the government internal auditors insisted that the board acted in good faith.



The auditors conclude that the LLB failed in their approach, took inappropriate actions and had developed “an interpretation of the Liquor Licensing Law (2016 Revision) which was outside their remit”.

The auditors made six recommendations, which they said would “result in enhanced public transparency, governance and operational improvements and mitigate the chances of a similar situation from reoccurring”.

Among the recommendation for the new board, under the chairmanship of Noel Williams, the auditors stated that it must now take further action to address the Peanuts application and either revoke the licence or issue one under the law.

After it was discovered that the long-serving board secretary had been transferred, a side allegation emerged about the entire fiasco: that DaCosta and government officials had tried to blame her for the mistakes and cover-up. The auditors also examined this question and found that the process to move the board secretary had begun long before the March meeting that began the Peanuts saga and was completely unrelated.

In a release about the audit, the deputy governor said, “The report takes forward our commitment to maintaining good governance and transparency in our dealings.”

Minister Hew stated that he had confidence in the newly trained board. “I am confident that the board’s business is in capable hands and trust that, going forward, the day-to-day business as well as the inevitable challenges which may arise will be handled competently.”

There was no indication that there will be any significant consequences for the former chair regarding the doctoring of official documents or making up policies. Although the audit has been made public, according to the chain of events documented by the government officials, several documents and correspondence relating to the entire proceedings have not been released, raising questions about the claims of transparency.

