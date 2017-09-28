LLB doctored minutes in ‘Peanuts’ fiasco
(CNS): The former Liquor Licensing Board (LLB), chaired by Woody DaCosta, doctored the minutes of a March board meeting, made up policy and took decisions outside its remit, but government officials nevertheless concluded the members at the time acted in good faith regarding a disputed booze licence for a gas station. An internal audit on the issue, released by government Wednesday, found that the “board erred in their approach and subsequent rationale for their decisions” when official records were changed and they tried to introduce a new policy regarding a retail licence for Peanuts gas station.
For months, allegations of wrongdoing, mismanagement, cover-ups and confusion have surrounded a decision to allow the relatively new gas station in Red Bay, owned by Angel and Gary Rutty, to sell liquor after two sets of minutes found their way into the public domain, one granting the licence and one refusing it. As a result, Commerce Minister Joey Hew and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson called for the internal audit.
The audit found that under the chairmanship of DaCosta, the board appears to have realised soon after the March meeting that their decision to grant Peanuts permission to sell alcohol on Sundays was wrong. But instead of convening a new transparent meeting to explain the situation and formally change the decision, the board chair directed a clumsy cover-up and made up a policy to try and justify the error.
The report stated clearly that the board “proceeded to change the official records and introduce a new policy which was not within their purview”. Despite the findings of clear wrongdoing, the government internal auditors insisted that the board acted in good faith.
The auditors conclude that the LLB failed in their approach, took inappropriate actions and had developed “an interpretation of the Liquor Licensing Law (2016 Revision) which was outside their remit”.
The auditors made six recommendations, which they said would “result in enhanced public transparency, governance and operational improvements and mitigate the chances of a similar situation from reoccurring”.
Among the recommendation for the new board, under the chairmanship of Noel Williams, the auditors stated that it must now take further action to address the Peanuts application and either revoke the licence or issue one under the law.
After it was discovered that the long-serving board secretary had been transferred, a side allegation emerged about the entire fiasco: that DaCosta and government officials had tried to blame her for the mistakes and cover-up. The auditors also examined this question and found that the process to move the board secretary had begun long before the March meeting that began the Peanuts saga and was completely unrelated.
In a release about the audit, the deputy governor said, “The report takes forward our commitment to maintaining good governance and transparency in our dealings.”
Minister Hew stated that he had confidence in the newly trained board. “I am confident that the board’s business is in capable hands and trust that, going forward, the day-to-day business as well as the inevitable challenges which may arise will be handled competently.”
There was no indication that there will be any significant consequences for the former chair regarding the doctoring of official documents or making up policies. Although the audit has been made public, according to the chain of events documented by the government officials, several documents and correspondence relating to the entire proceedings have not been released, raising questions about the claims of transparency.
” In good faith ” my arse. They tried to cover up their initial incompetence, because they did not want to admit their stupidity. It is ” cover ups ” that prove far more damning than the original crime/error.
So… no booze on Sunday then?
Peanutgate is a massive scandal.
Reading between the lines one might reasonably deduce:
1. The application and licence were approved and all was right in the world of politricks and business.
2. The church people were upset and complained to the Governor.
3. The politicians got worried with election season coming.
4. Then [REDACTED].
The audit is a transparent attempt to sweep the whole affair under the carpet. Hopefully the Press will keep digging, the truth will come out and those responsible will be exposed and dealt with under the law.
On a related matter, what happened with all the other gas station licence applications submitted around the same time by various other applicants?
Extra-legal “policies” that are made up and changed on the spot? That’s business as usual for Cayman boards, especially Immigration!
But it’s good to know it’s “outside their remit”.
Please remember these events when this two time PPM candidate decides to stand for election to represent his people in WestBay!
Bullocks!
Hey, C.I. Government! The people can really smell your BS and are starting to get sick of the stench really quickly!
Should scrutinize the other Government Boards Woody sits on. Be very interesting.
“Doctoring” public Board minutes and instructing Board Secretaries to record only certain specifics is nothing new. This malpractice has existed for decades, due to the general arrogance of members of public boards, especially some Chairpersons. As a Board Secretary and in other roles in my career in the public service I was personally exposed to such behaviour on more than one occasion. Happy that it’s now coming to light because, there was/is no protection for “whistleblowing”, therefore persons like myself just bit our lips and followed instructions in order to protect our careers.
Eventually I advanced to a more senior position and challenged similar actions. I retired from the public service a few months after exposing myself in this way. Out of the sewer!!
My understanding is that this is the same reason why the Secretary of this Board had to move on. She was considered a threat and treated unfairly by her superiors because she spoke out on many wrongdoings and errors. Obviously, everything is coming to light now.
govt got to pay up! lawsuit coming!
I think a public apology should be issued by all who threw the former Secretary of the board under the bus for this cover up. I can see now why she had to get away from all of these dishonest people. Who knows how much more doctoring of documents went unnoticed?Interesting to see if any names of those who were involved in the alerations will come out in the papers now. Most likely not. As a poster said earlier, it’s a shame how we treat our own people.
Will the Anti-Corruption Commission and Governor Kilpatrick now care to investigate this matter in the public interests?
In just one fell swoop, Hew and the Internal Auditors have lost all credibility. We are now in the realms of Banana Republic government
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
What a whitewash!
An independent audit should have been conducted. Its a crying shame to read about what Chairmen did; we Caymanian’s really are our own worse enemies at times smh.
Where is the ACC? No repercussions for creating a falsified document?? This sends the wrong message to citizens, youth in particular.
i told ya all…maybe some ancient astronaut theorist did it….civil servants are upstanding citizens
money and wealth talks…..here…but not at pearly gates…
lmfao ahahahahahahahaha
“The report stated clearly that the board “proceeded to change the official records and introduce a new policy which was not within their purview”. Despite the findings of clear wrongdoing, the government internal auditors insisted that the board acted in good faith.”
The entire liquor board membership is now compromised and DCI are also compromised. They all must be removed and investigated. What they did was ultra vires of the law. Woody DaCosta alone cannot be the scape goat in this fiasco.
[CNS note: The report is on a decision made by the old board. A new board and a new chairperson has since been appointed.]
All the members agreed with the actions taken by voting for the decisions and supporting Chairman DaCosta. All were seemingly comfortable with the two sets of minutes that were maintained. How can this be considered normal and good governance by objective persons on a board. Power corrupts and happens too often in the Cayman Islands.
Every member of the board is accountable and failed in their duties by creating their own policies and interpretation of laws to suit a political agenda. The question is who did Woody DaCosta and the board members get their instructions from?
The law clearly states that policy comes from the cabinet. Therefore what made the board think and act like they had the authority to create policy and do whatever they felt like?
Woody should speak up for himself. Come on woody who told you to do what you did? Not gonna happen and everybody knows why. Go ahead take the fall woody woodchuck.
What a pile of cow manure! Cover up, and he is blabbering away every day on the radio and TV.
“The Fixers” will be nicked
Aren’t there legal issues to manipulating board minutes after the fact?
Yes, there are and the secretariat of the board which is the Department of Commerce & Investment should be also be investigated. Woody shouldn’t be the only one take the licks. I recall that in the Compass the Director of that department clearly stated that the license was not approved.
You are correct. In the corporate world where I work you would be fired!
Wayne Pantons empire is crumbling! I hope you see why Newlands rejected him. Woody is his brother in law.
Say it ain’t so.!
What a tangle web we weave when first we practice to deceive. It always comes back and bite you in the butt. Just give it a little time.
The Audit didn’t find that the decision to grant the License was wrong. That is the whole issue up until that point the board operated within the Law. They decided that they did not want Peanuts to sell liquor on Sunday even though the Law allows him to and then they tried to create a policy to justify changing their decision.
Weak and typical government response.
“Despite the findings of clear wrongdoing, the government internal auditors insisted that the board acted in good faith.”
The board lied and covered up their error. How is that acting in good faith? So is it OK to cover up and lie as long as it was done in good faith? And how do they defined “good faith?”. This is just a cliche that government is applying.
This is not the only board guilty of such conduct and this and it will not be the last time this happens. Government can lie and cover up their mistakes all day long and there is not much the public can do about this. Thankfully the press got hold of this otherwise it would not have been exposed.
This is still a cover up. They publish the audit report and leave out several documents? What is the point of publishing an incomplete report?
As I said government can cover up their mistakes all day long and not much can be done about it.
“several documents and correspondence relating to the entire proceedings have not been released, raising questions about the claims of transparency.”
If that isn’t a red flag, I don’t know what one is…
Jail time would be appropriate.
Totally agree with you but this will probably be swept under the rug like many other wrongdoings that took place on that board over the past few years.
Corruption in Cayman is institutionalized, politically driven, common place and happens on the majority of the politically appointed boards and within the civil service. At all levels.
This latest example is the tip of the iceberg. There are no clean hands and it is obvious that members were complicit and following instructions.
That board brought to you by Wayne Panton and the PPM
While I am not in support of selling alcohol at any gas stations on any day, I would suggest to Peanuts that they bring a law suit against the chsirman, the board and all the others who had a hand in it. This is really the level that this government and its supporters have sunk. What happened to all the dignity and honesty that they were spouting out on the campaign trail? It now looks like they have compromise all integrity. What really happened to them? Did the boogy man steal their brains, this is exactly who they really are or are they merely going through the motions for the next four years? Shameful. You do not blatantly change minutes of a meeting. Is the chairman really that stupid or did he think he could get away with it. Does Joey Hew even understand how serious this is. I must acknowledge the deputy Governor’s response by getting the audit done, but now someone should have to make restitution to Peanuts.
