(CNS): About 522lbs of ganja was recovered at a residence in the Windsor Park area of George Town during a joint operation by police and customs officers Tuesday morning, 5 September, just after 10:15am. The RCIPS said a 43-year-old man of George Town was arrested on suspicion of importation, possession and possession with intent, and other drug-related offences. The matter is currently being investigated by the police.

Category: Crime, Police