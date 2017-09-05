Justice Mangatal arrested for DUI

(CNS) UPDATED: Ingrid Mangatal (52), a judge of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands, was arrested last night on suspicion of driving under the influence and careless driving after her car collided with a wall. According to the police report, just before 10:15pm on 4 September, police and emergency services responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on West Bay Road in the vicinity of the Lime Tree Bay Road.

The driver was alone in the vehicle at the time. She was subsequently arrested and taken into police custody. She is currently on police bail.

No other vehicles were damaged and no other people were harmed in the collision.

Category: Courts, Crime, Police