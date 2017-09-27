Jail storehouse goes up in flames

(CNS): The wooden property at HMP Northward where supplies and equipment are held for the prison went up in flames in the early hours of Wednesday morning after the building’s roof was hit by lightning. The small wooden building was struck during the overnight thunder-storm at around 1:30am. By the time the Cayman Islands Fire Service arrived, the property was fully ablaze, officials said. It took firefighters until around 4:00am to put out the fire, which completely destroyed the building and the supplies inside.

Prison Director Neil Lavis said the building stored dried goods, prisoner hygiene supplies, uniforms and equipment, all of which has been lost. The building also houses the prison computer cables, and as a result of its destruction the prison’s communication systems are currently down.

“Fortunately, the lightning strike took place outside the main prison walls, so I am extremely relieved that no staff members or prisoners were injured during the incident,” he said. “I am really impressed by the response from the staff on duty at the time, as well as those who responded to the emergency calls. The quick response of the fire service prevented what could have been a much bigger disaster.”

Chief Fire Officer David Hails said that when his team arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames and had sustained major damage from the lighting strike. He added that the fire officers had worked through the night to successfully put out the blaze, which was fully extinguished by around 4:00am.

Technical staff are now working on restoring connectivity to the prison as soon as possible. In the meantime the authorities apologised for the inconvenience and asked for the public’s patience as they restore access.

