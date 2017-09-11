CNS poll: Is Cayman hurricane ready?

(CNS): The Cayman Islands just dodged a 425-mile wide bullet. Irma broke the record for consecutive hours at category 5 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, leaving a trail of destroyed homes and widespread flooding all along its path across the Caribbean and Florida, with uprooted lives and months of recovery ahead for millions of people. The death toll from Hurricane Irma stands at 37 across the Caribbean, including ten in Cuba, plus five so far in Florida.

In Miami, 72% of the city has lost power, while across Florida more 6.2 million homes (62%) are without electricity and hurricane shelters are overflowing.

But in the Caribbean, whole islands have been devastated. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said that the British government has already set aside £32m in aid and will match public donations to the Red Cross appeal. As well as police officers from the UK, Cayman and elsewhere in the region, 700 British troops are in the Caribbean to assist those islands that bore the brunt of the storm.

We know from Ivan in 2004 that immediate concerns for those affected are water, food, shelter and security — followed by years of help as the islands rebuild. How badly they have been damaged may depend on how well they were prepared, not just in terms of emergency supplies but also in the integrity of their infrastructure and their governments’ contingency planning.

But we also know that Ivan and Paloma in 2008 will not be the last hurricanes to hit the Cayman Islands. Sooner or later, another big one will come, and the question is, will we be ready for it?

Category: Opinion Poll, Science & Nature, Viewpoint, Weather