CNS poll: Is Cayman hurricane ready?
(CNS): The Cayman Islands just dodged a 425-mile wide bullet. Irma broke the record for consecutive hours at category 5 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, leaving a trail of destroyed homes and widespread flooding all along its path across the Caribbean and Florida, with uprooted lives and months of recovery ahead for millions of people. The death toll from Hurricane Irma stands at 37 across the Caribbean, including ten in Cuba, plus five so far in Florida.
In Miami, 72% of the city has lost power, while across Florida more 6.2 million homes (62%) are without electricity and hurricane shelters are overflowing.
But in the Caribbean, whole islands have been devastated. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said that the British government has already set aside £32m in aid and will match public donations to the Red Cross appeal. As well as police officers from the UK, Cayman and elsewhere in the region, 700 British troops are in the Caribbean to assist those islands that bore the brunt of the storm.
We know from Ivan in 2004 that immediate concerns for those affected are water, food, shelter and security — followed by years of help as the islands rebuild. How badly they have been damaged may depend on how well they were prepared, not just in terms of emergency supplies but also in the integrity of their infrastructure and their governments’ contingency planning.
But we also know that Ivan and Paloma in 2008 will not be the last hurricanes to hit the Cayman Islands. Sooner or later, another big one will come, and the question is, will we be ready for it?
We have Mcleary Frederick and Hazard Management, doing nothing for most of the year, protecting us. Isn’t that enough?
Let God be the deciding factor, in otherwards if its to come no powers can turn it back. Even though Cayman dodged this one, maybe there will be one formed specially for Cayman, so dont get too complacent. Remember the season is still on.
It’s naught to do with God, it’s science.
God..whodat is?
Hard question: can you ever prepare enough for a Cat5 hurricane? (I guess serious ‘prepers’ are the only ones who could say yes. And they wouldn’t.)
“Preparing” is for all categories of tropical cyclones. As it turns out, some of us have written hurricane plans that involve our MAGs (mutual assurance groups) and for various categories of hurricanes and/or anticipated vectors, the preparing might be to haul several loads of life-sustaining goods into a cave or private shelter.
There are structures in all three islands which have a higher probability of resistance to wind and sea surge. Wherever possible, there’s nothing like the security of having 40 feet of rock over your head and under your feet to feel protected.
Short answer: Prepare as much as you can. Please don’t feel that if you are unable to prepare for a Cat 5 that you shouldn’t prepare at all. We all do the best we can, even if that is buying a few canned goods and bottled water every week and putting it away in the closet. Ultimately, it is our own responsibility. Don’t depend upon the government to make things better.
Survey shouldn’t conflate “storm” with “hurricane”. The prospects of survivability of a good tropical storm vs. the life-ending surge inundation of a hurricane above Cat 2 are totally different animals, and the response would be very different for most people. Personally, I am in awe of the natural beauty of a good storm or gale and would happily sit through one a few days a year. Anything more serious, most of us would prefer to watch on TV from far away!
Might as well ask how long is a piece of string. Like the islands devastated by Irma, there is no preparation the government could make that would allow them to honestly say Cayman is completely ready for a direct hit from a storm with winds of 150mph, let alone 180mph. At that level, we would be in the realm of the unknown. Not their fault – simply a fact of life.
