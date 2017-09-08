Irma will not disrupt supplies to Cayman

(CNS): If deadly superstorm Irma continues on its projected track, it will pass as a category 4 hurricane directly over South Florida and could cause severe damage to Miami, which is the main hub for goods heading to the Cayman Islands. However, residents here do not have to worry about shortages of medication, groceries or fuel, as managers of the various entities in Cayman say they are well stocked and well prepared for contingencies.According to Lizzette Yearwood, CEO of the Health Services Authority, the HSA’s “comprehensive emergency preparedness plan includes contingency planning for a range of natural disasters and other emergency events to ensure continuity of operations in the event of a situation such as Hurricane Irma’s potential impact on our vendor supply chain”.

She said the authority had established contingency arrangements with suppliers outside South Florida — in other parts of the US, Canada, the UK and the Caribbean — so that essential supplies like blood products, medicines, dietary and other items would continue if there’s a long-term impact from Hurricane Irma on South Florida.

She also noted that the HSA has a long-established policy of maintaining a minimum three months’ stock of all critical supplies, including medications, dietary, housekeeping and other items used in the hospital. “This is essential to maintaining patient care and operations at optimal levels, regardless of external events.”

The main grocery stores also have contingency plans. Randy Merren, managing director of Hurley’s Supermarket, said that if the Miami port were left inaccessible they would have to ship from Tampa, but “that would be call for the local shipping companies”. He said the store’s main supplier is not located in a flood zone, “but in the event it is damaged to the point they can’t supply their customers out of the Miami facility, they would have to look at supplying us through their other warehouse in Ocala, Florida”.

Woody Foster, owner of Foster’s Food Fair-IGA, noted that Florida has ports in Miami, Port Everglades, Riviera Beach, Tampa and Jacksonville, so there are options.

“If there is catastrophic damage there will be logistical implications that may delay shipments, but not long term,” he said, a point echoed by Kirk Supermarket GM Thom Guyton, who said they could “re-route supplies to wherever the shipping lines base their Cayman operations out of”.

As far as fuel supplies, Cayman is in a good position. Rubis Operations Manager Dustin Kersey said that they had just finished discharging a vessel for their Cayman operation and all their storage capacity is full. And Dalkeith Ebanks, who manages Rubis on Cayman Brac, said they had enough fuel to last on that island for six months.

Over at their competitor, Sol, general manager Alan Neesome said they had multiple fuel supply options for Cayman besides the US Gulf Coast locations, which provide supply reliability to Cayman. “Our next vessel loaded in Louisiana last week and was unaffected by Harvey but as a back-up we have another vessel due to load in St Lucia in the next few days which is unaffected by Irma,” he added.

But while Irma will not bring gas shortages in Cayman, the impact of Hurricane Harvey may be felt in the prices.

“Following Harvey, most of the affected refineries and pipelines are still in the process of returning to full operational capacity,” Kersey said, noting that supply price indexes have already increased, not just on the Gulf Coast but internationally, since Harvey made landfall. “It is likely that the current situation will have a short-term impact on gas prices in Cayman, as local fuel prices are based on the supply price index at the time of loading each vessel.”

According to Neesome, “Daily international fuel pricing is subject to complex global market forces, which also include regional factors such as hurricanes, so there can be large price variations (up and down) from one day to the next. These price changes are unpredictable and fuel suppliers cannot schedule cargo deliveries based on price.

“Sol schedules cargo deliveries several months in advance to ensure security of supplies to Grand Cayman and to avoid stock outs at the power generating company, commercial customers and the retail service stations,” he added.

Category: Local News, Science & Nature, Weather