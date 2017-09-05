Irma now monster cat 5 storm

(CNS): As Cayman continues to track the path of Irma as it heads towards the northeastern Leeward Islands, the National Hurricane Center in the US issued a special advisory this morning to warn that the storm is now an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with wind speeds up to 175mph. Some additional strengthening is still possible, but fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next couple of days, the NHC said.

Irma is expected to hit the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico Wednesday into early Thursday, and the storm’s probable path will take it to the Bahamas, and Cuba as a category 4 late this week.

Category: Science & Nature, Weather