Inmates helped to see effects of crime

(CNS): Ten more inmates at HMP Northward have completed a rehabilitation programme known as the Sycamore Tree Project (STP), which is based on the principles of restorative justice and covers topics such as the effects of crime, responsibility, confession, repentance, forgiveness, making amends and reconciliation. Six groups at HMP Northward and three groups at Fairbanks Prison, a total of 83 prisoners, have completed the programme, since it was introduced to the Cayman prison system in January 2016.

Programme facilitator Cathy Gomez, who is also the prison chaplain and pastoral counsellor, explained, “Often when a crime is being committed, the ‘adrenalin rush’ of the moment is present, rather than the thought of what the impact of that crime will be. This programme raises awareness, promotes healing for both offenders and victims, as well as playing an integral role in the reduction of crime. I would encourage more people from the community to become involved.”

She noted, “Ideally, we should have unrelated victims attending with the groups, but we are able to share victim stories instead.”

Gomez said that while STP is not graded or considered to be difficult, many participants have said the reflection and honesty which it entails has resulted in a huge emotional impact and instilled in them a desire for positive change.

Explaining the importance of STP within the prison service, Deputy Director of Rehabilitation Aduke Joseph-Caesar said, “We at HMCIPS believe that this programme will bring about awareness in participants that will allow for further self-exploration and the movement towards positive change. HMCIPS is tasked to provide inmates with opportunities for a safe and meaningful rehabilitative journey, and the Sycamore Tree Programme is one such tool.”

At an event to celebrate the ten inmates, Gomez said, “It has been an honour to journey with these men and women during the eight weeks of the programme. They bring invaluable perspectives and, along the way, they recognise the power of forgiveness and God’s love.”

The event was attended by Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service (HMCIPS) leaders, chaplaincy volunteers and family members.

The STP programme is a Prison Fellowship International programme, and is conducted in prisons around the world.

