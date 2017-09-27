Info bosses take longer to respond as requests increase

(CNS): The latest statistics from the Information Commissioner’s Office on the use of the Freedom of Information Law shows the number of requests made in 2016/17 increased by 21% on the previous year, which had seen a dramatic decline. But as the number of requests grew, the average time it took for information managers to respond also increased back up to 27 days, after a drop to just 21 during 2015/16.

But overall the statistics reveal some improving trends: the ICO is increasingly able to resolve appeals without a formal hearing and public authorities are generally releasing more rather than less information.

The latest figures have been published as part of this year’s Right to Know Day, which will be celebrated tomorrow by the ICO at the Government Administration Building.

In the statistical report by Acting Information Commissioner Jan Liebaers, he points out that the implementation of the law in 2009 has led to greater openness and transparency within government. Since the law was enacted eight years ago, 5,180 requests have been made to dozens of government entities and around half of them were granted in part or full.

The authorities receiving the most requests have remained relatively constant over the last eight years, with the Department of Immigration constantly top the list, with the police, the HSA and labour department also consistently featuring in the top ten. But this year there was a surge in FOI requests to the Cayman Islands Fire Service, which received 32 requests during 2016/17 after receiving none at all in the previous twelve months.

The one area that remains frustrating for all users of the FOI law is the time it takes for entities to respond, particularly for journalists, whose readers are demanding instant answers and information. But information bosses are still dragging their feet and using the elements of the law that give them more time to delay responses.

While the FOI law requires that public authorities give their initial response “as soon as practicable” but not later than 30 calendar days after receiving, around 39% of requests were not answered in 2016/17 during that statutory time period. Just 22% of reports were answered in 10 days or less.

During the last 12 months, 41% of requests were granted in full and another 16% partially, while around a quarter were denied. Liebaers said that since the inception of the law, the proportion of requests granted in full or in part varied between a low of 44% in the first half of 2009 and a high of 55% in 2011/12.

He also revealed that 32 appeals were initiated in 2016/17, the second highest number of appeals ever received at the ICO, but there were only two hearings, which was an unusually low number. “We believe the low number of hearings was at least in part due to higher success rate in our informal resolution process,” he noted.

This will be the last report that is submitted by the ICO as an independent entity as it has now been absorbed into a supra-ombudsman’s office, which will also be incorporating civil service and police complaints.

The new office holder, Sandy Hermiston, started in the post last week. She will now have oversight of what was once the ICO and the Office of the Complaints Commissioner (OCC), as well as a new police complaints process and issues relating to data protection.

Category: Government oversight, Politics