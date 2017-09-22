ICO takes immigration to task over FOI response

(CNS): In his latest decision concerning an FOI dispute, Acting Information Commissioner Jan Liebaers agreed with the Department of Immigration (DoI) about an exemption to release information concerning a fine imposed on an employer, but he took the department to task about how the freedom of information request had been handled.

Liebaers pointed out a number of serious procedural deficiencies on the part of the DoI, including problems with how the exemption was claimed, the timing of the internal review, and the lack of a submission made to the ICO in the course of the hearing to provide reasons for withholding the responsive record.

In May 2016 an applicant requested access to records relating to a fine imposed on an

employer by the DoI. The applicant was concerned that the maximum enforcement options had not been imposed. Some records explaining the decision-making process were disclosed, but advice provided by the Director of Public Prosecutions was withheld and remained in dispute. The applicant appealed the matter to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in November 2016.

Liebaers found that the exemption cited in the Freedom of Information Law did apply to the advice, as it constituted “legal advice given by or on behalf of the Attorney General or the Director of Public Prosecutions”. The exemption is subject to a public interest test, but the acting commissioner found that the public interest in disclosure did not outweigh the public interest in maintaining the exemption. He found that no further action was required by the Department of Immigration, and the record could remain withheld.

However, as he outlined the procedural errors on the part of immigration, he stated, “Given the clear violation of these statutory obligations and procedural steps, which were communicated to the Department, it is hard to imagine how any public authority can defend its position to withhold a requested record for well over a year, in the end simply to refuse giving reasons for doing so, which is what the Department’s refusal to provide a submission amounts to.”

Saying he could find no reason why “the unrelenting efforts of several ICO staff members who tried to inform the department of its duties were ignored” Liebaers said the DoI’s “refusal to provide reasons for withholding the ruling/advice can only be described as wilful, egregious and unlawful”.

Acknowledging that the department was under severe strain, including dealing with a high number of permits and a backlog or permanent residency applications, he said this did not excuse the department from its FOI obligations.

See the full hearing decision here.

Category: Government oversight, Politics