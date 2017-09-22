Hurricane Maria leaves trail of misery

(CNS): The Turks and Caicos Islands, still literally picking up the pieces from Hurricane Irma, is currently suffering hurricane conditions yet again as the eye of Maria, now a category 3 storm, skims the north shore of the islands. Yesterday Maria ripped across Puerto Rico, killing at least 13 people. The island is still experiencing flash flooding and power outages, and reports indicate that it may be weeks or months before widespread restoration of the island’s power grid.

Across the region the death toll attributed to Maria so far is 30, but that is expected to rise. At least 15 died in Dominica, and 20 are still missing after the storm swept through on Monday morning, 18 September, as a category 5 hurricane. Some 90% of the structures on the island are reported to be damaged or destroyed.

Maria then impacted St Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda on 19 September and the Virgin Islands on the 19 and 20 September. The eye of the hurricane just missed the US Virgin Island of St Croix but the island nevertheless suffered widespread damage.

The British Virgin Islands, which were devastated by Hurricane Irma, escaped a direct hit and Governor Gus Jaspert said fresh damage was relatively low. The HMS Ocean is scheduled to reach the BVI today, loaded with 60 tonnes of aid, including building materials, more than 5,000 hygiene kits, 500,000 water purification tablets and 10,000 buckets.

The ship also carries a fleet of helicopters as well as military personnel to help with recovery operations in the British Overseas Territories.

However, as Jeff Masters at Weather Underground points out, the peak part of hurricane season lasts through mid-October. He said that in a typical season, there would be at least two more named storms, including one hurricane, during the first three weeks of October, and perhaps another hurricane before the season ends on 30 November.

“This year looks primed to be more active than usual in October and November, as a La Niña-like pattern — with cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures already present in the eastern tropical Pacific — may help keep wind shear in the tropical Atlantic below average,” Masters said. “In particular, the Western Caribbean will be an area we need to watch, as lower-than-average surface pressures are expected there during the first week of October.”

