Hurricane Maria leaves Dominica devastated

(CNS): Category 5 Hurricane Maria slammed into Dominica last night, and Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said on Facebook, “Initial reports are of widespread devastation. So far we have lost all what money can buy and replace.” Maria is now heading to the British and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where it is expected to hit as a dangerous category 4 or possibly 5 hurricane.

A hurricane warning from the National Hurricaen Center remains in effect for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, the US and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Antigua And Barbuda, Saba And St Eustatius, St Maarten, Anguilla, St Lucia and Martinique.

According to the NHC, Maria will affect portions of the northern Leeward Islands as an extremely dangerous major hurricane during the next day or so, with life-threatening storm surge, flash floods and mudslides from heavy rainfall, as well as large and destructive waves, and is likely to affect Puerto Rico and the US and British Virgin Islands tonight and Wednesday.

Gus Jaspert, the governor of the BVI, which was hit by Hurricane Irma just twelve days ago, said they were “planning for the worst”. He told Radio 4’s Today programme, “Since Irma, we’ve been focused on recovery, ensuring security. We’ve switched track — to preparation. We’ve been securing shelters — many people are in homes that don’t have a roof.”

Hurricane Maria regains Cat. 5 strength as it barrels toward Puerto Rico after “widespread devastation” in Dominica https://t.co/Gj08E9bMsG pic.twitter.com/pPKEjNc28F — CNN (@CNN) September 19, 2017

