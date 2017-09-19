Hurricane Maria leaves Dominica devastated
(CNS): Category 5 Hurricane Maria slammed into Dominica last night, and Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said on Facebook, “Initial reports are of widespread devastation. So far we have lost all what money can buy and replace.” Maria is now heading to the British and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where it is expected to hit as a dangerous category 4 or possibly 5 hurricane.
A hurricane warning from the National Hurricaen Center remains in effect for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, the US and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Antigua And Barbuda, Saba And St Eustatius, St Maarten, Anguilla, St Lucia and Martinique.
According to the NHC, Maria will affect portions of the northern Leeward Islands as an extremely dangerous major hurricane during the next day or so, with life-threatening storm surge, flash floods and mudslides from heavy rainfall, as well as large and destructive waves, and is likely to affect Puerto Rico and the US and British Virgin Islands tonight and Wednesday.
Gus Jaspert, the governor of the BVI, which was hit by Hurricane Irma just twelve days ago, said they were “planning for the worst”. He told Radio 4’s Today programme, “Since Irma, we’ve been focused on recovery, ensuring security. We’ve switched track — to preparation. We’ve been securing shelters — many people are in homes that don’t have a roof.”
Hurricane Maria regains Cat. 5 strength as it barrels toward Puerto Rico after “widespread devastation” in Dominica https://t.co/Gj08E9bMsG pic.twitter.com/pPKEjNc28F
— CNN (@CNN) September 19, 2017
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
Probably didn’t pray hard enough.
9
19
8.34am you have managed to post the most callous and ignorant comment of the year. I just hope sometime you will experience a category 5 hurricane, (but not here).
14
4
What do I win? Where can I collect my prize?
2
6
No prize for you… more like eternal damnation.. if you don’t pray hard enough.. and get your act together..
1
0
Beware skeptics of God will be punished. Not coincidental that we have had Hurricane Jose (Joseph) and Hurricane Maria (Mother Mary) sent out together, Jesus parents. May this be a message for those who are complacent of God’s existence and justice will be served to those who ridicule Christians and reject Christ as their savior.
7
5
Is that a threat? How very Christian of you.
0
0
And by the way read and research this article ‘The tsunami that receded when it was blessed with the Blessed Sacrament’ ..so yes power to God and for the eucharist and prayers.. and I feel sorry for your unbelief and lack of faith in God, you are missing out big time, perhaps even of eternal life one day, is it worth it to bash Christians?
The miracle reportedly occurred in 1906 in Tumaco, Colombia.
At the start of the 20th century a great undersea earthquake shook the Pacific Ocean and casued a tsunami that devastated the shorelines of many cities. However, according to the inhabitants of Tumaco, Colombia, a huge wave was pushed back when the local priest processed out with the Blessed Sacrament.
When the people of Tumaco felt the ground shake on the morning of January 31, 1906, they immediately went to their parish priest, Fr. Gerardo Larrondo. The local inhabitants begged their pastor to perform a Eucharistic procession that would invoke God’s aid to fight back the tsunami wave that threatened the very existence of their city.
The people could see the giant wave approaching the city and so Fr. Larrondo gathered up his courage and with the Holy Eucharist placed in a monstrance, processed head-on towards the wave. He said to the people, “Let us go, my people. Let us go toward the beach, and may God have pity on us.”
Bravely, Fr. Larrondo approached the wave and made the sign of the cross with the Eucharist — and almost immediately the wave receded and turned back.
5
3
I hope people will see all these things and will ask God for forgivness. Tomorrow is never promised. Repent! We may bend our knee to Him now or later, but later will be too late.
0
0
This season is already a huge catastrophe and we are still another 2 months away from the end of Hurricane season… This has to be the worst season in history this year…
12
0
Definitely the worst season this year.
0
0