Human remains found in Bodden Town
(CNS): Police said Friday evening that earlier this week they were notified by a member of the public about some skeletal remains that had been found on a property in Bodden Town. “The RCIPS, assisted by customs, has carried out a search of the grounds and recovered additional bones; these will undergo forensic anthropological testing to establish the age of the bones and next investigative steps, if any,” the police said. The remains are human, it has been confirmed.
“RCIPS assisted by customs” ??? Does either of these law enforcement agencies possess anthropological and/or forensic investigative skills? Most likely not! Therefore, if these remains are related to suspicious circumstances which would require further investigation, unskilled people are handling (and likely destroying) valuable evidence! Perhaps these remains were buried there decades or hundreds of years ago under innocent circumstances (one extreme) or perhaps they could be related to the recent disappearances of women a few years ago (the other extreme). However, with RCIPS and Customs staff handling these remains, we might never know.
Wonder if they ever thought to have a forensic pathologist do the excavations?
