Human remains found in Bodden Town

(CNS): Police said Friday evening that earlier this week they were notified by a member of the public about some skeletal remains that had been found on a property in Bodden Town. “The RCIPS, assisted by customs, has carried out a search of the grounds and recovered additional bones; these will undergo forensic anthropological testing to establish the age of the bones and next investigative steps, if any,” the police said. The remains are human, it has been confirmed.

Category: Crime, Police