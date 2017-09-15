banner ad

Human remains found in Bodden Town

(CNS): Police said Friday evening that earlier this week they were notified by a member of the public about some skeletal remains that had been found on a property in Bodden Town. “The RCIPS, assisted by customs, has carried out a search of the grounds and recovered additional bones; these will undergo forensic anthropological testing to establish the age of the bones and next investigative steps, if any,” the police said. The remains are human, it has been confirmed.

