Hewitt fights cost order over 2013 election challenge

(CNS): John Gordon Hewitt, who was bankrupted by his efforts to unseat Tara Rivers after the 2013 election and have his wife, Velma, installed as the elected member, is back in the courts trying to overturn an order that left him liable for all of the costs for the case. Hewitt is claiming that the costs order was unreasonable and unfair because the election challenge was perfectly legitimate. Brought to their knees by the case, which the couple said was meant to be funded by the entire UDP party, Hewitt has argued in the latest filing that two more recent election cases demonstrate how unfairly he has been treated.

In an application for a judicial review filed in court on 8 September, Hewitt said that in the recent case regarding Alric Lindsay, who was challenged by the Elections Office after he was nominated for the 2017 poll, a cost order was made against the Elections Office because Chief Justice Anthony Smellie said the case challenging Lindsay’s right to stand should never have been brought. But Hewitt said that in his own case against Rivers, the chief justice had commented about the need to settle election questions that were ambiguous.

Hewitt also argued that in the recent election cases the chief justice had said he was still sympathetic to the supervisor of elections seeking clarity “on real matters of doubt as to qualification or disqualification to stand for election”. He said it was “inconsistent, unfair, unreasonable” that he, as a petitioner in a case where there were real matters of doubt, should have to pay all the costs.

In his claim Hewitt accuses the chief justice of acting in “a discriminatory and arbitrary manner” and had failed “to provide the Petitioner with any rational or fair basis or reasons for awarding costs against him”.

Category: Politics