Health remains costly challenge for CIG

(CNS): The most recent financial report from the Health Services Authority has demonstrated that from health insurance cover issues to the management of the hospital’s accounts, as well as continued inefficiencies and access problems, managing healthcare in Cayman remains a major and costly challenge for government. When the Legislative Assembly met recently, the new health minister revealed that $15 million of debt was written off last year and there will be around another $7 million more to be written off in the next financial year.

Answering a parliamentary question from Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller about the hospital’s bad debt, Dwayne Seymour claimed it was implementing initiatives to reduce debt. But he said that the hospital board had made a decision to write off part of the accumulative $90 million owed to the facility in unpaid patient fees as it was uncollectable. He also revealed that the HSA was employing the services of a debt collector to press people who owe money to the facility to cough up the cash, something which is likely to cause further controversy for the health authority.

Seymour claimed some improvements in the HSA’s financial situation overall when he presented its latest financial report, but the auditor general found a number of major problems that led to another qualified opinion for the struggling authority.

Auditor General Sue Winspear found that the reported figure for the money collected on patient service fees of $89.5 million could not be relied upon because of a lack of internal controls, and the accounts receivable of $27.9m was not necessarily fairly stated either, as that was directly related to the problem regarding revenue. The bad debt figured was impaired too, she said.

Alongside those problems, Winspear pointed to the hospital’s major liability of post-employment costs, which were not recorded at all in the report. On top of all that, she raised concerns about the hospital falling foul of its own law, as it has a shortfall of around $21.5 million in its reserves to cover the day-to-day cost of running the hospital and clinics.

During the Finance Committee meeting on 25 August, MLAs voted for another $12 million appropriation in addition to the tens of millions already budgeted to cover the costs of overseas medical expenses for local patients, as well as fees for uninsured Caymanians, illustrating the continuous drain on the public purse and the failure of the current insurance system as well as the excessively high cost of medical care in the US.

As he delivered the Strategic Policy Statement on Friday, Finance Minister Roy McTaggart outlined government’s plans for the health sector over the coming administration and glossed over many of the fundamental problems the hospital faces. But he said government was hoping to extend the partnership arrangements between health providers to give Caymanians better access to the best possible healthcare. Health City will be the main target, as government hopes to cut overseas medical expenses by encouraging the use of the East End hospital instead of sending patients overseas.

McTaggart said the HSA would use new procurement practices to reduce the cost of drugs and equipment and another way of improving efficiency. He also pointed to a planned review of the health insurance regulations.

In his speech on the motion for the SPS, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that “improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our healthcare system will require a long-term strategic change”.

He added that a first step would be to talk to industry players, including those at the HSA, to determine what reforms are needed, and to devise new working arrangements and see what services should be focused on in future years.

Category: Health, Health Insurance, Politics