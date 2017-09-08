Health remains costly challenge for CIG
(CNS): The most recent financial report from the Health Services Authority has demonstrated that from health insurance cover issues to the management of the hospital’s accounts, as well as continued inefficiencies and access problems, managing healthcare in Cayman remains a major and costly challenge for government. When the Legislative Assembly met recently, the new health minister revealed that $15 million of debt was written off last year and there will be around another $7 million more to be written off in the next financial year.
Answering a parliamentary question from Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller about the hospital’s bad debt, Dwayne Seymour claimed it was implementing initiatives to reduce debt. But he said that the hospital board had made a decision to write off part of the accumulative $90 million owed to the facility in unpaid patient fees as it was uncollectable. He also revealed that the HSA was employing the services of a debt collector to press people who owe money to the facility to cough up the cash, something which is likely to cause further controversy for the health authority.
Seymour claimed some improvements in the HSA’s financial situation overall when he presented its latest financial report, but the auditor general found a number of major problems that led to another qualified opinion for the struggling authority.
Auditor General Sue Winspear found that the reported figure for the money collected on patient service fees of $89.5 million could not be relied upon because of a lack of internal controls, and the accounts receivable of $27.9m was not necessarily fairly stated either, as that was directly related to the problem regarding revenue. The bad debt figured was impaired too, she said.
Alongside those problems, Winspear pointed to the hospital’s major liability of post-employment costs, which were not recorded at all in the report. On top of all that, she raised concerns about the hospital falling foul of its own law, as it has a shortfall of around $21.5 million in its reserves to cover the day-to-day cost of running the hospital and clinics.
During the Finance Committee meeting on 25 August, MLAs voted for another $12 million appropriation in addition to the tens of millions already budgeted to cover the costs of overseas medical expenses for local patients, as well as fees for uninsured Caymanians, illustrating the continuous drain on the public purse and the failure of the current insurance system as well as the excessively high cost of medical care in the US.
As he delivered the Strategic Policy Statement on Friday, Finance Minister Roy McTaggart outlined government’s plans for the health sector over the coming administration and glossed over many of the fundamental problems the hospital faces. But he said government was hoping to extend the partnership arrangements between health providers to give Caymanians better access to the best possible healthcare. Health City will be the main target, as government hopes to cut overseas medical expenses by encouraging the use of the East End hospital instead of sending patients overseas.
McTaggart said the HSA would use new procurement practices to reduce the cost of drugs and equipment and another way of improving efficiency. He also pointed to a planned review of the health insurance regulations.
In his speech on the motion for the SPS, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that “improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our healthcare system will require a long-term strategic change”.
He added that a first step would be to talk to industry players, including those at the HSA, to determine what reforms are needed, and to devise new working arrangements and see what services should be focused on in future years.
Category: Health, Health Insurance, Politics
The billing and collection services at the HSA is in utter disarray. I booked a procedure at the hospital more than 2 years ago and they made me pay in full in advance of the treatment. When the insurance claim was then paid in full (to the hospital despite me already paying the bill personally), I applied to have the money I had paid refunded. Six trips to the finance department and 2 years later, I have still not got my money back. But they do keep sending me a statement asking for money on another follow up visit despite me being well in credit over all.
They simply cannot appear to put two and two together correctly, and work out that they ow me money, not the other way around. They seem unable to produce a statement of all my transactions with them despite repeated requests. Now I go to Health City if at all possible where I can be sure the billing will be promptly and correctly dealt with.
9
0
It seems to me that when a politician receives cash for political favor it is corruption.
When a politician directs that cash owed to the people of the Cayman Islands not be collected for political favor it would seem to be more akin to theft AND corruption. Every day, in every way, I wonder more and more just how true Legge’s editorial was.
7
1
Legge’s editorial was that YOU were corrupt. How true is it?
0
0
A family member went to the Hospital a year ago paid her co-pay, 4 months later got a bill from HSA to pay the balance that Insurance did not pay. Paid the outstanding balance 3 week after receiving the bill, got a receipt. In the last 2 weeks received a bill for the same outstanding balance from 2 different departments in HSA. Someone is asleep in the HSA, politicians interfering with patients not to pay their bill have to stop. What happened to the ACCOUNTABILITY and EFFICIENCY the DG keep talking about? We are turning into a welfare state fast all because of the people we elect. Just imagine, some now want to build homes for people to stay in till they get on their feet. When do you thing they will get on their feet after getting free accommodation? Very few will make an effort to get on their feet and provide for their family! We have to start teaching accountability and responsibility in the schools, because the people that are now believing they are entitled to everything for free, very few will make an effort to change their ways and get back to working full time. Yes there are people that are truly in need, they must be helped. Those that are just lazy and basically beggars must be told get a job, any job. $350.00 a week is better than sitting at home doing nothing and could lead to getting a better paying job depending on your performance while you work. Have some pride and be accountable for your obligations, your obligations are not other people responsibility. Life is about taking responsibility for your on decisions and choices. Yes we all make mistakes, guess what, we have to get up and take responsibility for ourselves and family. Now, re-connect with your pride, take that job and move on to better things. Yes you can do it.
8
1