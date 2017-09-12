Green iguanas top suspects in blues’ death

(CNS): Whatever type of disease killed 14 blue iguanas at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park over a two-year period, it appears to have been contained and there have been no further cases for the last six months, according to staff at the National Trust for the Cayman Islands and the Blue Iguana Recovery Programme (BIRP). The cause of death for those 14 and illness in three other blues may be linked to the Helicobacter bacteria, and the prime suspect in the transmission of the disease is the invasive green iguana, though further testing is underway to confirm that theory.

More than half of the iguanas that died tested positive for Helicobacter. While the others were unable to be tested, the staff is operating under the theory that the bacterium was in all of them.

If the green iguana is the source, that would not only put the blues at further risk but could also pose a major threat for the rock iguana on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. But if it turns out greens are not connected to the blues’ illness, the search will broaden to other species, such as the Cayman racer snake.

The two-year outbreak of the disease appears to have been contained to blues that live within the park, where the total population is about 200. There are approximately 1,000 more in two reserves on Grand Cayman – Salina and Colliers — which were apparently clear of the disease. BIRP environmental field officer Karen Ford explained that during patrols of the reserves, there have been no signs of illness among the iguanas and their activity was normal. To prevent any possible contamination between the blues at the Botanic Park and those living in the reserves, staff who work at all three areas adhere to strict quarantine, biosecurity and monitoring protocols,

While Ford said the small number of cases of infection shows the disease is not highly contagious, the experts from BIRP and the Trust admit that very little is known about the Helicobacter bacteria. They are also as yet unable to rule out other mitigating factors in the deaths.

Ford discovered the first sick iguana during a routine patrol at the Botanic Park in May 2015, she recalled at a press conference Friday. The animal, which was lethargic and showing signs of illness, was taken to Island Veterinary Services (IVS) and treated by Dr Ioana Popescu, but it died the same day from blood poisoning. Over the next two years, 16 more iguanas became ill with the same symptoms; all together three recovered through treatment with antibiotics and 14 died.

At first, staff was baffled by the deaths, Ford said, but partnerships with the Wildlife Conservation Society, St Matthew’s University, the Cayman Islands Department of Environment (DoE) and IVS helped to narrow down the most likely culprit as Helicobacter.

To contain the infection, staff followed strict protocols, which included stepping in bleach baths for their boots and use of hand sanitiser, similar to what would be done in a hospital. Whenever a hatchling is released after a two-year “headstart”, there are additional protocols for staff to transport the iguana to and from the quarantine area so there is no chance of infection.

As another precaution, breeding, which occurs from March to June, has been suspended, with breeding pairs kept in separate pens to reduce any chances of an animal getting sick. Christina Pineda, executive director of the National Trust, explained that the Trust, the DoE, the Botanic Park and other partners were involved in that decision.

Meanwhile, they are working to pinpoint the cause of the illness and means of transmission, particularly the hypothesis that the green iguanas carry Helicobacter. Dr Popescu, as part of her master’s thesis, is investigating any link to green iguanas by sending faecal samples from between 50 and 100 of that invasive species overseas for testing. A recent fundraiser brought in the $3,800 needed for that study; any additional funds collected will go towards vet bills for the blue iguanas, which can be as high as about $3,000 a visit, depending on what treatment, such as surgery, is required.

Ford takes the plight of the blues very personally since she works with them every day. “I’ve developed a relationship with all of them” at the park, she said, adding she knows who’s “chilled out”, who’s scared of her and who to stay away from.

The last two years have been difficult, she acknowledged. “It’s been emotional. There’s been sad times, there’s been happy times, but that’s just part of the job; you just keep going.”

Pineda also defended the delay in publicising the infection of the 17 blues, saying they were focused on saving the blue iguana, pointing out that things could have been much worse without the joint action of the Trust and the BIRP.

In a pushback to an editorial in the Cayman Compass criticising the time lag between the events which took place from May 2015 to earlier this year and making that information public, Pineda said that the quick actions of the BIRP team and the Trust prevented what could have been “catastrophic”, and everyone was concentrating on getting that situation under control.

Overall, blue iguana conservation efforts have been “highly successful”, Ford said. “To date not many other conservation programmes have reached the point that we have.”

However, she struck a note of caution. “The threats that were there 20 years ago are still here and even more so today than they were before. The blue iguanas will always have to be under some sort of conservation programme for the rest of time.”

