Girlfriend charged in North Side murder

(CNS): Brianna Michelle Watler (25) from North Side appeared in court Monday charged with the murder of her boyfriend, Azzan Sherieff (23). The woman was remanded in custody until 6 October when she will appear in the Grand Court. Watler is accused of killing Sherieff at his home in North Side on Sunday 17 September. Watler spoke only to confirm that she understood her legal aid rights and the transmission of the case from the lower Summary Court to the Grand Court.

The case was presented to Magistrate Valdis Foldats by Cheryll Richards QC, the director of public prosecutions, while Watler was represented by Jonathan Hughes from Samson Law.

According to his Facebook page, Sherieff was a graduate of the John Gray High School. A keen fisherman, he was the manager at Lady Luck II charters and had been in a relationship with Watler since 1 January last year.

Category: Courts, Crime