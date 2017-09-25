Foster’s says mistakes were made

(CNS): The owner of Foster’s Food Fair has said that mistakes were made in handling a situation on Monday where customers found a bug in a plate of food from the store in Countryside Shopping Centre in Savannah. Woody Foster said that the customers bought two plates of food Saturday morning and in one of them, the ackee and codfish, they found a bug.

Stressing that the supermarket chain complies with all environmental health requirements and does everything it can to prevent such occurences, Foster admitted that they erred when the customer returned the plate of food. Apparently, the plate of food was weighed again and they were refunded for the food returned but not the food on that plate that had been eaten, a fact that has been shared widely on social media.

Foster said that he was in contact with the customers to sort the matter out, but admitted that it had not been handled as it should have been.

He also stressed that finding a bug in the food from Foster’s was an incredibly rare occurence and had almost never happened in their 35 years of operations. He said their food service area was kept clean and they were inspected regularly by the Department of Environmental Health.

Following Saturday’s incident, Foster’s called the DEH and an officer conducted an investigation and will report on what he found, Foster said.

