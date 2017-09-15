Firefighters claim inequitable treatment

(CNS): A number of firefighters have raised concerns that officers are being treated inequitably, with what appears to be one rule for senior staff and another for those further down the pecking order. However, management at the Cayman Islands Fire Service said they are in the process of a review with the aim of professionalizing the service, and staff members at all levels have been invited to take part. But firefighters say that they are having to make FOI requests to find out what is going on around them and what they claim is an unfair environment.

In a statement sent to CNS Thursday, the Home Affairs Ministry confirmed that one of the new recruits to the service did not graduate at the end of the recent training period after the would-be officer failed a random drug test. CNS understands that a senior officer also recently failed a drug test, not for the first time, but he remains on duty and fire officers claim there have been no consequences.

The lower ranking officers suggest that this is not the only example of different rules, alleging that poor behaviour on the part of some senior officers goes unpunished and reports of abuse and bullying is overlooked.

The ministry made no comment when CNS asked them about the inequity and instead released an official statement, saying it was working on creating a world-class fire and rescue emergency service provider and confirmed the random drug testing policy for all staff and trainees.

“In accordance with the protocols, contracts for continued employment were not issued to those who failed the drug test,” the officials stated, adding that the aim was to promote a high standard of conduct and a culture of excellence “with new and existing staff”.

The Fire Service Review is currently underway by consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers, who are “working in close collaboration with the Ministry, CIFS and other key stakeholders”, the officials stated, as it pointed to “the professionalization of the service”.

“The review aims to identify an appropriate standard of operations for the fire service, and to reshape the department’s overall organisational structure to reflect international standards and best practices,” the ministry said. “In the initial stages of the Fire Service Review, staff members were surveyed and interviewed to ensure they had a voice in the process and contributed to the final product.”

It is expected that the review will be completed next month and “will provide a road map for the improvement of business critical elements and activities including staff scheduling, job descriptions, business processes, policies and procedures and operational guidelines”.

