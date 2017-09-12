Fire destroys house at Spotts Newlands

(CNS): Overheating of electrical wiring caused a fire that destroyed a house on Meadowlark Road off Spotts Newlands yesterday. According to Chief Fire Officer David Hails, the Cayman Islands Fire Service was called out at 1:25pm Monday, but when the first crews from Central Fire Station got there, they found that the house was fully engulfed by fire. The officers from Central Station were joined by crews from the Frank Sound Fire Station along with some off duty officers.

The blaze was brought under control at about 2pm and was extinguished at 2:23pm; the fire crews were damping down until 4:46pm, Hails said.

Category: Local News