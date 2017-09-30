banner ad

Ex-CIO settles with Cayman government

| 30/09/2017 | 24 Comments
Cayman News Service

Linda Evans, former chief immigration officer

(CNS): Almost three years after she was suspended from her job as chief immigration officer for undisclosed allegations of misconduct, Linda Evans has retired from the civil service, officials said in a press release issued late Friday afternoon. The brief government statement revealed that Evans was retiring from the service from today, Saturday 30 September. It further stated that there had been “no findings of misconduct against Ms Evans” and that she was “retiring with a good record”.

However, there was no indication why Evans, who is more than a decade short of retirement age, had been on required leave with full pay for so long without resolution or any mention of how much this has cost the public purse.

In most cases where government settles with public sector employees in such circumstances, the public is not informed of the actual costs as a result of non-disclosure clauses. This state of affairs has been the subject of acrimonious debate in the Legislative Assembly, with some members pointing out that this is public cash and the people have a right to know how it is being spent.

The opposition has also pointed to the need for more accountability and the naming of those responsible for the management of allegations of misconduct and the consequences of internal investigations.

When Evans was first suspended in December 2014, officials in the Home Affairs Ministry, where Eric Bush was chief officer at the time, said the allegations would be “investigated quickly and thoroughly”. The case nevertheless dragged on for almost three years.

Tags: , ,

Category: Local News

Comments (24)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Peter Milburn says:
    01/10/2017 at 12:31 pm

    Glad this chapter has finally been put to rest .and yes the public does have the right to know how much of the public purse has been paid out but if not please tell us why? Are there still others waiting in the wings?A couple of other names are out there I do believe?




    15



    1
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    01/10/2017 at 11:45 am

    Wow!

    I wonder what she obviously had on them?




    16



    0
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    01/10/2017 at 11:29 am

    Franz bought her silence with public funds




    18



    1
    Reply
  4. Clayton Minton says:
    01/10/2017 at 11:27 am

    You just can’t trust the Caymanian government! Why is this such a big secret? Are other members of the government involved? It is interesting that she was “retiring with a good record”. So why was she dumped? Why was this dragged out for three years?




    18



    2
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    01/10/2017 at 11:24 am

    What price silence?




    14



    1
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    01/10/2017 at 8:45 am

    If you don’t have transparency around such events, then the same mistakes will be made again. Exposure and accountability must be enforced so those that screwed up can be fired. This has all the hallmarks of a witch hunt..




    12



    2
    Reply
  7. Jotnar says:
    01/10/2017 at 8:37 am

    Decade short of retirement age and no findings of misconduct – that settlement bill must be astronomical, but we will never find out what it is.




    15



    0
    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    01/10/2017 at 7:49 am

    Tragedy that the people get shafted again by corruption!!




    12



    0
    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    01/10/2017 at 4:52 am

    3 years full pay for doing squat. Sign me up.




    15



    0
    Reply
  10. West bay Premier says:
    30/09/2017 at 9:59 pm

    This is the kind of matters that Ezzard Miller should be bringing to the LA , not that petty stuff . This kind of behavior within Government is of the drop off .




    16



    0
    Reply
  11. UnCivil Servant says:
    30/09/2017 at 9:05 pm

    She was paid to go away and keep their secrets because too many would be embarrassed and face investigation for corruption related offenses




    18



    0
    Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    30/09/2017 at 8:53 pm

    Just a personal thing between Evans and a politician.
    And we pay the bill




    13



    0
    Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    30/09/2017 at 6:28 pm

    What a way to milk the government. And what’s worse is, the decision to pay someone top salary for three years for doing absolutely nothing, came from the very top. Meanwhile, our schools have no materials.




    17



    0
    Reply
  14. Anonymous says:
    30/09/2017 at 6:18 pm

    Friday afternoon news dump… Usually the early retirements are reserved for senior management dead weight but it’s good to know the option is available for others as well




    9



    0
    Reply
  15. Bewildered says:
    30/09/2017 at 6:03 pm

    Another botch job




    8



    0
    Reply
  16. Anonymous says:
    30/09/2017 at 5:26 pm

    Shame, An educated and capable Caymanian woman cut down in the prime of her productive professional life. Speechless. Shame! No explanation as to why. We pay but we don’t get to hear why. Shame!




    10



    3
    Reply
  17. Anonymous says:
    30/09/2017 at 5:09 pm

    How much more is government incompetence, stonewalling and deals in the dark going to cost us?




    9



    0
    Reply
  18. Waste of public purse says:
    30/09/2017 at 4:38 pm

    Am I the only one feeling like I am missing something here? If ms. Evans did nothing wrong, then who did? Eric bush? Deputy Governor? Retiring with a clean record? 1 + 1 is definitely not equaling to 2. this is not good for the country or government.




    19



    0
    Reply
  19. BELONGER says:
    30/09/2017 at 4:17 pm

    Maybe 2 – 3 years employed by Govt, followed by three years suspension on full pay, all legal fees paid, a fat juicy lump sum (under 50 Yrs of age who originally came from the private sector) non disclosure of any possible wrong doing (despite extended suspension) and then off you go into the Cayman Islands Sunset. 😎😀😎

    I’ve created a new name for that….. it’s called a “Platinum Parachute”

    Now that’s a Cayman Islands Civil
    Service “removal policy” that we the tax payers can all be very proud of.




    9



    0
    Reply
  20. Anon says:
    30/09/2017 at 4:15 pm

    Hope she got a good settlement.
    They have sullied her reputation.
    All due to jealous co-workers, bosses with egos and she wouldn’t confirm to whatever stupid ideas they came up with.




    7



    4
    Reply
  21. Anonymous says:
    30/09/2017 at 3:58 pm

    Trust me I smell a settlement! she nah that stupid to retire so early!




    9



    0
    Reply
  22. Anonymous says:
    30/09/2017 at 3:58 pm

    A very sad situation if I was a Civil Servant I would be very concerned about this result.




    7



    0
    Reply
  23. Veritas says:
    30/09/2017 at 3:34 pm

    Does Government take the public for fools. All this and she did nothing wrong! – only in Cayman and darkest Africa could this happen.




    10



    0
    Reply
  24. Anonymous says:
    30/09/2017 at 3:31 pm

    A disgrace.




    8



    0
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

«