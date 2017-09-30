Ex-CIO settles with Cayman government

(CNS): Almost three years after she was suspended from her job as chief immigration officer for undisclosed allegations of misconduct, Linda Evans has retired from the civil service, officials said in a press release issued late Friday afternoon. The brief government statement revealed that Evans was retiring from the service from today, Saturday 30 September. It further stated that there had been “no findings of misconduct against Ms Evans” and that she was “retiring with a good record”.

However, there was no indication why Evans, who is more than a decade short of retirement age, had been on required leave with full pay for so long without resolution or any mention of how much this has cost the public purse.

In most cases where government settles with public sector employees in such circumstances, the public is not informed of the actual costs as a result of non-disclosure clauses. This state of affairs has been the subject of acrimonious debate in the Legislative Assembly, with some members pointing out that this is public cash and the people have a right to know how it is being spent.

The opposition has also pointed to the need for more accountability and the naming of those responsible for the management of allegations of misconduct and the consequences of internal investigations.

When Evans was first suspended in December 2014, officials in the Home Affairs Ministry, where Eric Bush was chief officer at the time, said the allegations would be “investigated quickly and thoroughly”. The case nevertheless dragged on for almost three years.

