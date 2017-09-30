Ex-CIO settles with Cayman government
(CNS): Almost three years after she was suspended from her job as chief immigration officer for undisclosed allegations of misconduct, Linda Evans has retired from the civil service, officials said in a press release issued late Friday afternoon. The brief government statement revealed that Evans was retiring from the service from today, Saturday 30 September. It further stated that there had been “no findings of misconduct against Ms Evans” and that she was “retiring with a good record”.
However, there was no indication why Evans, who is more than a decade short of retirement age, had been on required leave with full pay for so long without resolution or any mention of how much this has cost the public purse.
In most cases where government settles with public sector employees in such circumstances, the public is not informed of the actual costs as a result of non-disclosure clauses. This state of affairs has been the subject of acrimonious debate in the Legislative Assembly, with some members pointing out that this is public cash and the people have a right to know how it is being spent.
The opposition has also pointed to the need for more accountability and the naming of those responsible for the management of allegations of misconduct and the consequences of internal investigations.
When Evans was first suspended in December 2014, officials in the Home Affairs Ministry, where Eric Bush was chief officer at the time, said the allegations would be “investigated quickly and thoroughly”. The case nevertheless dragged on for almost three years.
Category: Local News
Glad this chapter has finally been put to rest .and yes the public does have the right to know how much of the public purse has been paid out but if not please tell us why? Are there still others waiting in the wings?A couple of other names are out there I do believe?
15
1
Wow!
I wonder what she obviously had on them?
16
0
Franz bought her silence with public funds
18
1
You just can’t trust the Caymanian government! Why is this such a big secret? Are other members of the government involved? It is interesting that she was “retiring with a good record”. So why was she dumped? Why was this dragged out for three years?
18
2
What price silence?
14
1
If you don’t have transparency around such events, then the same mistakes will be made again. Exposure and accountability must be enforced so those that screwed up can be fired. This has all the hallmarks of a witch hunt..
12
2
Decade short of retirement age and no findings of misconduct – that settlement bill must be astronomical, but we will never find out what it is.
15
0
Tragedy that the people get shafted again by corruption!!
12
0
3 years full pay for doing squat. Sign me up.
15
0
This is the kind of matters that Ezzard Miller should be bringing to the LA , not that petty stuff . This kind of behavior within Government is of the drop off .
16
0
She was paid to go away and keep their secrets because too many would be embarrassed and face investigation for corruption related offenses
18
0
Just a personal thing between Evans and a politician.
And we pay the bill
13
0
What a way to milk the government. And what’s worse is, the decision to pay someone top salary for three years for doing absolutely nothing, came from the very top. Meanwhile, our schools have no materials.
17
0
Friday afternoon news dump… Usually the early retirements are reserved for senior management dead weight but it’s good to know the option is available for others as well
9
0
Another botch job
8
0
Shame, An educated and capable Caymanian woman cut down in the prime of her productive professional life. Speechless. Shame! No explanation as to why. We pay but we don’t get to hear why. Shame!
10
3
How much more is government incompetence, stonewalling and deals in the dark going to cost us?
9
0
Am I the only one feeling like I am missing something here? If ms. Evans did nothing wrong, then who did? Eric bush? Deputy Governor? Retiring with a clean record? 1 + 1 is definitely not equaling to 2. this is not good for the country or government.
19
0
Maybe 2 – 3 years employed by Govt, followed by three years suspension on full pay, all legal fees paid, a fat juicy lump sum (under 50 Yrs of age who originally came from the private sector) non disclosure of any possible wrong doing (despite extended suspension) and then off you go into the Cayman Islands Sunset. 😎😀😎
I’ve created a new name for that….. it’s called a “Platinum Parachute”
Now that’s a Cayman Islands Civil
Service “removal policy” that we the tax payers can all be very proud of.
9
0
Hope she got a good settlement.
They have sullied her reputation.
All due to jealous co-workers, bosses with egos and she wouldn’t confirm to whatever stupid ideas they came up with.
7
4
Trust me I smell a settlement! she nah that stupid to retire so early!
9
0
A very sad situation if I was a Civil Servant I would be very concerned about this result.
7
0
Does Government take the public for fools. All this and she did nothing wrong! – only in Cayman and darkest Africa could this happen.
10
0
A disgrace.
8
0