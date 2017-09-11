Ex-board chair claims unfair treatment over ‘PR debacle’
(CNS): The outgoing chairman of the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board, Waide DaCosta, has listed a catalogue of problems surrounding the process of granting permanent residency and claimed he has been “vilified” by the press for issues that were beyond his control. Specifically naming the Cayman Compass, he noted that the paper has six employees with PR applications pending and, suggesting bias in their coverage, he said, “They have a vested interest, some may say a conflict with this issue.”
In a release issued on Friday to explain why he has quit as board chair, DaCosta described the hard work of the board members, all of whom are volunteers, and outlined the problems of understaffing in the immigration secretariat, lack of training for immigration staff who were supposed to take over the work of the board in dealing with PR applications, as well as fundamental issues with the policy itself.
Stressing that he was not responsible for changes to the system in October 2013, DaCosta indicated that he did not approve of them. “For the avoidance of doubt, I was not a proponent of the new PR system and have noted many issues with it,” he stated.
Having first explained that the board he headed had been faced in 2009 with a backlog of more than 4,000 PR applications (all of which he believes have, at this point, been dealt with), he noted that the new policy in 2013 removed the ‘key employee’ component, “which acted as a filter for applicants for PR”, and enabled people to go straight to permanent residency application if they had been here in the Cayman Islands for nine years.
He said, “This opened the category to any and everyone to apply for PR, regardless of contribution to Cayman or ability to provide for themselves whilst residing in Cayman.”
When the PR system was changed, the chief immigration officer (CIO) issued a directive that administrators within the immigration department, rather than the board, would be dealing with PR. “A new Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board was then appointed in or about July 2014 for two years. It was clear that it was intended the board would be phased out by 2016.”
However, he said that neither the CIO nor the administrators were equipped to deal with the PR applications “and in my humble opinion still do not possess the relevant training and are continuing to train on the job”. Immigration staff did not, in fact, even begin to determine PR matters until July 2017.
Meanwhile, the board was encountering the next major stumbling block. DaCosta does not detail it in his statement but it has been previously reported that its members struggled with applying points in some categories, especially the value of jobs. The courts then compounded the problem when the chief justice found the point system arbitrary and unfair, which meant the board could no longer deal with applications.
With the whole system stalled, Premier Alden McLaughlin commissioned local lawyer David Ritch to review it. Although Ritch’s report has never been made public, two years later the government decided to solve the problem by giving everyone the same points for their jobs.
Referring to the “2013 PR debacle”, DaCosta said it was not until March 2017 that he was “provided with the necessary amendment to the immigration law to move forward, only to be placed in a position where the immigration secretariat is dwindling to the point that there is no staff to process PR”.
He said he met with the acting CIO, the chief officer in the ministry and the director of boards to request that “the necessary personnel” were hired “to get this PR debacle dealt with”. He complained, “I am powerless to hire anyone yet I shoulder the blame. This is totally unfair and unjust.”
Clearly frustrated, DaCosta wrote to the premier and his chief officer earlier this year setting out his concerns and threatening to go to the press “to clear my name” in an attempt to goad them into action. But he said he was giving them a “heads-up” about what he required to get the job done and also insisting that the government issue a press release “to set the record straight”, presumably about his role as board chair.
However, although additional immigration staff were recruited, he said, “A press release was issued but nothing was clarified.” Instead, DaCosta said, he was asked to carry a new burden: not only to learn the new PR system but also train the board and the relevant immigration staff, even though this was time consuming and outside his remit as chairman.
The board members were then told that, “based on the staff available to us and the complex nature of the new PR system, only ten or so PR applications per meeting could be prepared”. He said the CSPR secretariat worked overtime to prepare these for the meetings, and the board dealt with all the ones that could be processed, even though they also had status applications, residency and employment rights of spouses of Caymanian and many other matters in addition to PR applications.
Sometimes the board had as many as 60 to 70 applications to consider “and ten-hour meetings became the norm”, he said. So the board added extra meetings on Tuesdays in the last month to get through the additional workload.
“The board had nothing to do with the backlog,” he stated, noting that its members were volunteers, whereas the “administrators are fully paid immigration staff and have been employed since 2014”.
DaCosta’s last day as chair of the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board was 31 August. Government announced the appointment of the new chair, local lawyer John Meghoo, on 7 September.
Read full statement from Waide DaCosta in the CNS Library
Category: Local News, Policy, Politics
How many boards does Mr. Audley Scott sit on as a member?
He is listed as being on the WP board, Cayman Brac immigration board and the PR Residency board. He must be an expert on immigration matters or a very loyal supporter of a very important politician.
1
0
Premier Alden McLaughlin’s political legacy is best illustrated in the failed immigration system that currently exists to which the former chairman Waide DaCosta refers to in his statement with the many amendments ushered in to suit an agenda and the instructions he’s been given by his local handlers and the FCO.
Additionally the failing and expensive public education system embodied by $110 million monument to his ego the Clifton Hunter High school as minister of education. DaCosta’s statement is merely the tip of the iceberg as the decisions made and reasons for doing so are due to poor leadership, poor political decisions and laws that tie the hands of the PR and Status board members, the failures to protect Caymanians and the Premier’s quest to preserve the seat of power at all costs.
1
0
Makes for VERY interesting reading in these days of Brexit, AFD, and Trump.
Caymanians have no issue with foreigners / immigrants (aka “expats”) coming to work alongside us, however, by every comparative statistic the rate of permanence in this respect is ridiculously disproportionate to other countries and simply cannot be maintained.
To the board members I say; do not be swayed or fooled by these hollow threats of mass exodus and such.
Where will they go; back to the UK and EU to pay 40% income tax while wearing multi-layers of grey and black winter-wear 6 months of the year rushing around concrete jungles under umbrellas? I think not.
(Confused? Don’t worry – the intended target of those words know EXACTLY what they mean.)
Anyway, I am less concerned about their pretend grievances and more with Cayman’s absence of investment in and preparedness of our future generations to take up the positions of local industries.
(Yes, I know culturally racist attitudes as are resident here on CNS dictate we are inherently incapable of running our own show – however, that internalised brain-washery is fortunately limited to the current leaders of government and does not trickle down to the majority of the grassroots. In any event, we will ignore the usual rhetoric that is sure to follow this post in respect to the above. Some cultures have had hundreds of years of cultural honing – ain’t no changing them anytime soon.)
Also, we would do ourselves a huge favour by envisioning a future more dependent on Tourism than the fickle, rigged, historically racist, politically-swayed industry of Finance.
Of the two, one is far more susceptible to the age-old biases upon which this frail, western, house-of-cards society is erected.
Let us optimise our financial industry, carefully tailor our tourism industry – with a focus on environmentally-friendly and non-disruptive development, educate our people, uplift our fellow Caymanians in the workplace and business sector and move forward with a strategy of putting Caymanians first – each and every time whenever possible.
For any other country to not do the same for themselves would be asinine.
We are worth it and my children deserve nothing but the best opportunity possible from the country they call home.
– Who
1
0
it seems bizarre that the system relies on the decisions on civilians rather than trained professionals. This system of Boards in Cayman has got to be seriously questioned.
0
0
Stand up for self old boy dacosta. Wilbur would be so proud of you for being true to your real heritage and not colonial enforcement.
11
3
why are the same people on these boards year in and year out? there are persons that have been on the work permit board for decades. It is understood that most times they don’t even turn out to the meetings. They collect a stipend don’t they?
Should civil servants not be exempt from serving on these boards?
It is understood that often permits are turned down because members of the board feel’ that ‘any Caymanian can do the job’. Matters not whether they are dependable, turn up to work, are on time.
I hope shuffle of the boards will consist of fair minded people who look at the applications in depth and not refuse permits because ‘any Caymanian can do the job’
I doubt that anyone would go to the trouble, the cost and the annoyance to apply for a work permit if they were able to procure Caymanians that fit their requirements.
5
5
Why are there no paper Caymanians or expats on these boards?
0
1
Obviously written by a piece of driftwood with no respect for caymanians
1
0
Of course he has been treated unfairly. Add him to the list with many others including Linda Evans and Kim Davis (who are both yet to have their day in court, perhaps because it might involve them saying what they know) and many lesser known players. There is something seriously wrong. It seems that every time the finger of blame or responsibility starts to point towards those actually responsible, someone else takes a fall. It is disgusting. Not a word of thanks after 8 years of loyal and dedicated service, compelled to operate a broken system he did not break. Good luck Mr. Meghoo!
9
2
Ironic how Eric Bush as former Chief Officer for the ministry of Home Affairs and de facto CIO was given a promotion to an ambassadorial role in the London office. He played a key role in making a proper mess of the immigration department and was the face in promoting the new immigration law amendments. XXXX fair treatment and equality are never considerations when decisions are made. It’s all about who you know and who will protect you for keeping secrets.
1
0