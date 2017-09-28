ESO to start autumn labour count

(CNS): In order to maintain a high level of accurate data on the local workforce in the Cayman Islands, the Economics and Statistics Office (ESO) will begin the 2017 autumn Labour Force Survey on Sunday. Trained interviewers from the office will visit 1,500 randomly selected sample households in the three islands over a four-week period, and the ESO is urging the community to cooperate with the officials. They asked the public to provide the necessary information, which will be collected under the Statistics Law (2016 Revision) to interviewers and assured people that the interviews are confidential.

Using tablets to administer the LFS questionnaire, the interviewers aim to collect data on both the employed and unemployed and those who are not seeking work or not participating in the labour force. The more accurate information government can amass, the more it can shape and form relevant targeted policies to address the needs of the unemployed and understand workforce trends.

ESO survey data from individuals are exempt from Freedom of Information requests.

For more information on any aspect of the survey, or results of previous surveys, contact the Economics and Statistics Office at 516-3329, 949-0940 or visit the website here.

