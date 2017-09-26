Emergency measures grant evacuees the right to work

(CNS Business): The Cayman Islands Government is waiving normal procedures for temporary work permits for workers in the financial services industry who have evacuated to this jurisdiction from islands devastated by hurricanes Irma or Maria. “For those who say we should not be doing this, last week it’s them, next week it may be us,” Premier Alden McLaughlin said at a recent community meeting in Prospect, adding, “I believe we are doing the right thing.”

Read more and comment on CNS Business

Category: Local News